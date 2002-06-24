2 KILLED, 6 HURT WHEN CAR COLLIDES WITH MINIVAN

Two people were killed and six others injured when a car collided with a minivan in Brooklyn, police said.

The accident took place just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the Greenwood Heights section, police said. The car, a Toyota, hit a minivan carrying six people.

The driver of the Toyota, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 57-year-old woman who was riding in the minivan died at about 11:30 p.m. at Lutheran Medical Center, police said.

A passenger in the minivan, a 61-year-old woman, was in critical condition at the hospital, and a 36-year-old woman who was riding in the Toyota was in stable condition there, police said.

The driver of the minivan and four other passengers were treated at area hospitals for injuries that were not life threatening.

As of early Sunday, no charges had been filed in the accident, said police spokesman Sgt. Vincent Gravelli.

Pastor, wife face charges

in ritual burning of woman

NEW YORK (AP) -- A Brooklyn pastor and his wife face criminal charges after they allegedly burned and cut a woman's feet during a healing ritual, police said.

The pastor, Junior Mitchell, 42, and his wife, Desiree Mitchell, 40, were charged Friday with first-degree assault. Police said the ritual was performed on Charmaine Babb, 32, at the Great Deliverance Spiritual Baptist Church in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on June 9.

The Mitchells allegedly cut Babb's feet with razor blades, poured hot wax on them and set them on fire, police said.

Because she could not walk, Babb then remained at the church for nine days, until she was taken to Kings County Hospital by ambulance, police said.

Police said Babb may have to have surgery to amputate part or all of one foot.

Influx of immigrants

to N.Y. City has declined

NEW YORK (AP) -- The number of immigrants moving to New York City has decreased since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks -- the first decline in a decade, according to a published report.

The decrease can be attributed to tighter visa restrictions and a weakened economy, according to this week's Crain's New York Business.

Both legal and illegal immigration will fall by more than 30 percent this year, Crain's said.

The largest decline is among illegal immigrants, with as few as 10,000 illegal immigrants overstaying their temporary visas this year. Through the 1990s, 30,000 illegal immigrants came to the city each year, most on temporary visas they overstayed, according to Crain's.

The number of immigrants, legal and illegal, to come to New York this year could be as low as 100,000, Crain's said.

9 remain hospitalized

after cab runs into crowd

NEW YORK (AP) -- Nine people remained hospitalized a day after a runaway taxi swerved into a crowd on a sidewalk near Bloomingdale's department store, authorities said.

Three victims were in serious but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital on Sunday, and another was in serious condition. The hospital released a fifth victim Sunday morning.

Four other people were in stable condition at New York Weill-Cornell Medical Center. Another victim was in good condition at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital.

Five people were treated but not hospitalized.

The driver, identified as Arthur Smalls, 52, of Queens, told police his brakes did not work when he tried to stop.

The crash was still under investigation on Sunday, but charges were not pending against Smalls, according to Sgt. Michael Wysokowski, a police spokesman.

Smalls passed a breath alcohol test shortly after the wreck, police said.

He lost control of his vehicle just before 5 p.m. as he drove south on Lexington Avenue, crashing into several parked cars before veering onto the sidewalk at 60th Street, police and witnesses said.