WIZIG IS ADDRESSING HOUSING ISSUES, COURT TOLD

Attorneys for a Houston investor who bought a record number of Buffalo properties at foreclosure auctions told a judge Friday that crews are making progress in correcting violations at five properties targeted by inspectors.

Housing Court Judge Joseph A. Fiorella said he wants to see a detailed rehabilitation plan for the vacant East Side homes owned by Scott Wizig when officials meet in three weeks.

"The court's thrust is to get these properties repaired," Fiorella told attorneys for Wizig.

Wizig's NY Liberty Homes has purchased 284 properties at city and county auctions. Last summer, city officials responded to complaints from tenants and neighbors by warning Wizig that legal action would be taken if violations weren't corrected.

Earlier this month, inspectors referred five properties to Housing Court, citing more than 60 violations.

Wizig did not appear in court Friday, but his attorneys, Suzanne Risman and Sheree Meadows, said they're confident that most -- if not all -- of the violations will be corrected within two months.

Risman said NY Liberty Homes remains committed to rehabilitating city properties, then selling or leasing them.

"But it's a long-term plan and a big project," she said. "Placing unrealistic timelines on rehabbing 284 properties will not help anyone to achieve the main goal."

Officials also announced Friday that Wizig has hired a new manager to oversee his Buffalo properties. Diane Honeck said she grew up on the East Side and is convinced the company's investment will help revitalize many neighborhoods. She said NY Liberty Homes already has sold or leased about 90 properties.

"A lot of people want to stay in the area and become homeowners," Honeck said. "We have about 200 applications from people who are waiting for homes on the East Side."

Honeck is replacing Dolores Mares, Wizig's original property manager, who is returning to Texas.

Earlier this month, Wizig urged city officials to be patient, warning that if they "forced his hand," he might have no choice but to walk away from the Buffalo market.

But Frank DeJames, the city's Housing Court representative, said inspectors already have been patient.

"We're giving him more time than we usually give any landlord in the city," he said, adding that the city has demonstrated its willingness to cooperate.

In fact, some neighborhood advocates think inspectors have been far too patient. Eastside PRIDE, a not-for-profit group, claimed this month that some of Wizig's properties remain neighborhood nuisances.

Attorneys told Fiorella that NY Liberty Homes recently hired four crews to perform maintainence chores. For example, they claimed workers have removed all debris and mowed lawns at the five properties that were cited. The vacant structures are on Bissell Avenue, Zittel Street, Michigan Avenue, Monroe Street and Moselle Street. Defense attorneys spent part of the morning meeting with city Assistant Corporation Counsel Lenora B. Foote, discussing schedules for making repairs.

When attorneys return to court next month, Fiorella also will hear arguments on a technical issue. Inspectors mistakenly listed Wizig as the owner of the properties, when the court papers should have listed NY Liberty Homes as the legal owner. City officials argued that the error can be corrected with an amendment, as opposed to withdrawing the cases and beginning the process over again.

e-mail: bmeyer@buffnews.com