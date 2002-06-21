FREE AGENT HUNT RESTRICTED TO BUFFALO'S OWN

The Buffalo Sabres will have restricted access when it comes to the NHL free agent market.

Regardless of who owns the Sabres, the front office isn't interested in bringing aboard any unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Sabres instead will concentrate only on signing their nine restricted free agents.

After the NHL's Board of Governors held their annual predraft meeting Thursday in Toronto's Royal York Hotel, Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league had taken over control of the Sabres from financially ravaged owner John Rigas.

But Buffalo General Manager Darcy Regier said his offseason philosophy is the same as it always has been, particularly when it comes to adding veteran players.

"That wasn't a part of our budget before this (announcement), and it's not a part of it now," Regier said.

"For us, the challenge is going to be to sign the restricted free agents we currently have. We have a number of them, and they're important to our hockey club."

Up for new contracts are goalies Martin Biron and Mika Noronen, defensemen Brian Campbell and Rhett Warrener, and forwards Maxim Afinogenov, Tim Connolly, Chris Gratton, Slava Kozlov and Vaclav Varada.

The Sabres also have two unrestricted free agents they could welcome back in defenseman James Patrick and winger Rob Ray. Defenseman Richard Smehlik also is a free agent, but he is all but assured of moving on to another team.

Some of the league's high-powered representatives claim the Sabres wouldn't be able to wade deeply into the free agent waters even if Regier wanted to.

"The Sabres' situation obviously is a big concern for a lot of reasons," said Rich Winter, who represents Smehlik as well as former Sabres goalie Dominik Hasek.

"We're very reluctant to sign anybody there - regardless of the players - until all that works out. It's a deep concern."

Don Meehan, who lists Michael Peca among his many big-name clients, wouldn't rule out doing business with the Sabres. Meehan, however, would be cautious.

"I think they're in trouble, big trouble," Meehan said. "We have to treat that process as we do every team and hope their economic problems get solved. But I treat them in the same fashion as anybody else."

The NHL adopted new safety measures at its Board of Governors meeting.

The league has mandated the installation of netting above the glass from corner to corner in each end zone. Also required was that the glass extend a minimum of 5 feet above the top of the boards at the sides of the rink.

The changes were made in response to the death of 13-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets fan Brittanie Cecil last March. Cecil was struck by a puck deflected into the stands and died two days later as a result of the injury.

"It wasn't something that required deliberation," Bettman said of the nets.

"It was something we believed should be done, and I directed that it be done."

The NHL insisted the nets will be virtually invisible once fans get used to it.

"In less than three minutes fans won't even realize it's there," Bettman said.

The NHL will use a hurry-up line change this season, limiting stoppages in play to 18 seconds before facing off.

The visiting team will have five seconds to change its line, with the home team receiving eight seconds. The linesman must then drop the puck within five seconds. The puck will be dropped even if a player isn't in position.

In the case of an offside player, the offending team will receive a warning. A second offside will result in a delay of game penalty.

The new rule will not be implemented after a goal, in the last two minutes of regulation time or overtime.

Bettman said a similar procedure in the AHL reduced games by 14 minutes. He estimated NHL games will be shortened by at least eight minutes.

"I don't think our games are too long," Bettman said, "but if we can reduce the length of stoppages that's a plus for the flow of the game."

