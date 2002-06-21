DREAMS, REALITY COLLIDE AFTER COLLEGE GRADUATION

When I graduated from Canisius College in May 2001 and joined my fellow peers in the ranks of the recent college grads, I quickly became aware of two harsh realities.

The first was that finding a job in my field was not going to be an easy task, since I am one of those naive young writers who hoped Buffalo was a fruitful publishing community prowling for ambitious English majors to present them with full-time jobs plus benefits.

The second, even crueler, reality was that I was going to be prematurely plucked from the branches of my parents' family health insurance plan, which I naively believed I was entitled to by virtue of being their daughter.

After graduation, I took some time off to have fun with my fiance and friends because making it through four years at Canisius while completing a double major and a minor left me mentally exhausted and screaming for summer vacation.

All new graduates need some time to step back and reflect on where they have been in life and consider where they would like to go next. But this adjustment period ended before I was ready when my lifeline to insurance evaporated.

Consequently, I decided to change my status as a sales associate from part time to full time to acquire benefits. After being away from the intellectual atmosphere of college for eight months and spending five days a week mindlessly selling products, I quit my job and began focusing on my dreams.

One full year past graduation, I still ask myself what life after graduation means. I am a beginning freelance writer for a local women's magazine, and I have a rewarding internship in Rochester, both enabling me to build up my resume.

I eventually plan to attend graduate school for journalism, but I need to be sure this is what I want before I drop $25,000 for a one-year program. The downside in going after my dreams is that I have no health insurance, while student loans, car insurance and a million other expenses bleed my bank account.

My story does have a point beyond trying to evoke pity. I am not the only recent graduate going through this. We come out of college with big dreams but, sadly, have to weigh them against financial stability. College doesn't teach this lesson.

I recently ran into two fellow English majors who graduated within the last two years. One told me he wasn't sure if he liked journalism anymore, and the other informed me that she couldn't find a job and was going to grad school for education because it was more "practical."

I wondered if they really were questioning what they had loved in college, or if reality had turned them away from their dreams.

College graduation has once again come and gone, and many new hopefuls will be flung into the job pool. Some will luck out and land a great first job and some will be making appointments at their college career centers as I did. Some will consider moving - as I do on a weekly basis - while others will plant their feet on Buffalo soil.

At some point, all new graduates will ask themselves: What is more important - dreams or insurance and a steady paycheck? It's a choice only we can make. I came across a quote that I will soon be hanging up on my door as inspiration. It reads, "Don't judge your dreams, and don't let anyone else judge them either."

