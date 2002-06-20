ROYCROFTERS TO KICK OFF SUMMER FEST

The 26th Roycroft Summer Festival will kick off its extensive arts and crafts sale and display of artisans' work on the weekend of June 29-30 on the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora.

Current-day Roycrofters will be present as part of the festival, sponsored by the Roycrofters-at-Large Association. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

More than 40 juried artisans will be at the festival on the north side of the campus, selling handcrafted work in silver, furniture, ceramics, pottery, textiles and graphic art. There also will be more than 30 antique dealers showing and selling collectibles.

The final work on the Appian Way, a re-created walkway linking the Roycroft Inn and shops, will be continuing. Memorial stones and bricks are available to purchase bearing names, inscriptions and mottos.

The Aurora Art Society also features its outdoor show and sale across the street on the front lawn of the East Aurora Middle School. Baker Memorial Church will hold its annual Strawberry Festival, serving shortcake and other strawberry desserts.