RIGAS COULD GIVE UP TEAM VOLUNTARILY

Embattled Sabres owner John J. Rigas could abandon the team and surrender it voluntarily to the National Hockey League, without the league having to take the team forcefully from the Rigas family, sources said Tuesday.

Under that scenario, the Sabres could be placed in NHL custody any time -- even one day -- before Adelphia Communications Corp. seeks bankruptcy protection from its creditors.

That timing is considered crucial, because Adelphia remains the Sabres' largest creditor, with about $150 million worth of outstanding loans to the hockey franchise. If Adelphia moves into Bankruptcy Court, as expected, its creditors would stake a claim to the Sabres' assets.

Sources gave two reasons Rigas -- who has remained out of the public eye since Adelphia's

meltdown began -- might surrender the team.

First, and more importantly, Rigas no longer has any financial stake in the team. Any proceeds from the sale of the Sabres would go toward Adelphia or its creditors.

Second, surrendering the team to the league also could help the Rigas family's reputation, which has taken a severe beating in the current crisis. Those who know John Rigas say he still cares about his public image.

"A voluntary surrender of the team to the league by the Rigas family would be seen as a gesture to the City of Buffalo and as a sign of care and concern about the team," one source said.

A solution to the Sabres' ownership woes seems imminent, as the NHL Board of Governors prepares to meet Thursday in Toronto. Among the many topics of discussion will be the Sabres' plight.

While NHL officials have downplayed the likelihood of the Sabres changing hands on Thursday, the league remains under intense pressure to assume ownership quickly -- before Adelphia is forced into bankruptcy. The league then would sell the team to a new ownership group.

Whether or not the league takes control of the Sabres, the payback of the team's massive debt apparently will be subject to negotiations among the team's new owners, Adelphia and its creditors, and any remaining Sabres institutional creditors, according to William F. Savino, a local business attorney.

Who wouldn't be sitting at the negotiating table? John Rigas.

"It's like owning an $80,000 house with a $200,000 mortgage," Savino explained. "You may own it, but you can't do anything with it, and you get no money when you try to sell it."

Such negotiations could result in those creditors' settling for a certain percentage on the dollar of their share of the Sabres/Adelphia pie.

"Bankruptcy lawyers are among the most practical of all lawyers, because they deal with a limited pot," Savino explained. "They are accustomed to getting what they can from a shrinking pie."

Last week, The Buffalo News reported that the NHL might have to take over the Sabres, to insulate new prospective owners from all the financial complications and lawsuits expected to envelop Adelphia and the Rigas family.

Monday night, the Empire Sports Network reported that the NHL would take over the Sabres on Thursday.

NHL officials, though, distanced themselves a bit Tuesday from the Empire report, hinting that news of such a quick takeover seemed premature.

"That report is not based on any information given to them by the National Hockey League," said Bernadette Mansur, vice president for communications. "There is no action to be taken (Thursday) on the Buffalo situation other than to update the Board of Governors."

But sources said Rigas could take action before Thursday's meeting, which is scheduled to start late in the morning.

