PREVENTING OSTEOPOROSIS

A lower dose of hormone replacement therapy may prevent osteoporosis in postmenopausal women just as well as the regular dose, say New York researchers.

A new study, published in last week's Journal of the American Medical Association, found that women who received a variety of doses of estrogen and progestin showed significant gains in spine, hip and total bone mineral density after two years. Women who received only calcium or a placebo showed a loss of bone mass. More than 800 women participated in the study.

"Using lower doses of both estrogens and progestins makes clinical sense and may enhance compliance," says lead investigator Robert Lindsay, chief of internal medicine at Helen Hayes Hospital in New York and professor of clinical medicine at Columbia University.

Some women may prefer lower doses of the hormones, which sometimes have troubling side effects, such as vaginal bleeding and breast pain. About 30 million women age 50 and older are at risk of osteoporosis.