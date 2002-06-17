MINORS' USE OF ALCOHOL AT PARTIES LEADS TO 6 ARRESTS

Police broke up two underage-drinking parties within a few hours over the weekend in Amherst and East Aurora, making a total of six arrests and detaining several dozen teens.

Amherst officers called to a Brookdale Drive home at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday found dozens of teenagers drinking inside and around the house, police said.

Several dozen minors were detained and held for their parents. Amherst police also plan to send a letter to their families, warning about the consequences of teenage drinking.

"The police department has azero-tolerance policy when it comes to underage drinking," Capt. Timothy Green said. "We will enforce the law. Parents have to be responsible for their property when they host a party."

Officers charged Maryellen Cellini, 57, of the Brookdale Drive residence with misdemeanor criminal nuisance for allowing the underage drinking, police said.

They also charged Lawrence Pignataro, 18, of Depew with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest. Two minors were charged with possessing alcohol.

About three hours later, East Aurora police broke up a high school graduation party, where they arrested an 18-year-old student and his mother, accusing them of holding the party and condoning alcohol use.

Lt. David Librock and Officer David Suttell went to the Porterville Road home in the Town of Aurora, where they reported seeing numerous East Aurora High School students and other minors possessing and drinking beer.

David J. Ort, 18, the student who lived in the home, told officers he was holding an early graduation party. Police said they also determined that his mother, Eileen Stewart, 44, had been chaperoning the event and condoning the alcohol use, they said.

The officers charged Ort and Stewart with the misdemeanor crime of unlawfully dealing with a child, police said.

Police were consulting with the Erie County district attorney's office on additional charges.

