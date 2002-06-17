CONCERN AIRED OVER FLAWS SEEN IN CASINO COMPACT

New York State is set to eventually get 25 percent of the slot machine revenues from the Seneca Nation's casinos -- but critics say that after 14 years, the state could be left with nothing.

Lawyers for Gov. George E. Pataki disagree, saying it's obvious that the deal will renew under the same terms under which it had been operating.

That's not clearly specified in the casino deal, however. The deal includes language that will allow it to renew almost automatically after 14 years, but there's no provision that specifies any revenue to the state during the seven-year renewal period.

"And where would that leave the city?" asked Jennifer Coleman, a Buffalo attorney who reviewed the compact and found the possible revenue glitch.

Indeed, Buffalo and Niagara Falls have been counting on the state to turn back a quarter of the casino revenue it receives to help localities pay for the cost of casino services. But in a worst-case scenario, the cities could be left paying for those services in 14 years.

That's just one of the gripes that opponents of the casino deal have raised upon closer examination of its details. They also note that the Senecas could walk away from the deal at any time, and would remain in possession of any of the casino land they acquire unless Congress agreed to its sale. The state, in contrast, has no such right to walk away.

"Whatever one's opinion of casino gambling is, from a legal point of view, the compact is hardly a balanced agreement," said Coleman, who represented Salamanca homeowners in their legal battle with the Senecas over a lease agreement a decade ago.

Assemblyman Sam Hoyt, D-Buffalo, also voiced concern about the possibility that the deal could leave the state without any revenue after 14 years. He said he plans to send Pataki a letter shortly asking for a clarification of that issue and others in the compact that appear disadvantageous to the state.

"I certainly hope that George Pataki

would not sign an agreement that would give the Seneca Nation the option not to contribute a share to the state after 14 years," Hoyt said.

Patrick Kehoe, an attorney for Pataki who helped negotiate the casino deal, insisted that "it's obvious" that New York State will continue to get 25 percent of the slot machine revenues during the renewal period.

"It's a renewal of the compact as it exists at the time you extend it," he said.

Asked why the state did not insist on including the exact percentage that the state would receive during the renewal period, Kehoe said: "If we thought there was any legitimate concern, we would have."

Under terms of the agreement, the compact will automatically renew after 14 years unless either the state or the Seneca Nation object in writing. If one party objects, the two sides must resolve their differences through "good faith negotiations."

And if those talks fail, any renewal dispute will be resolved by a three-person arbitration panel consisting of one member chosen by each side, and a third selected by the two arbitrators.

In other words, Coleman said, the state's revenue share during the renewal period is something of a legal question that might be answered by an arbitration panel. In fact, the compact can be read as saying that it allows for no state revenue after the original 14 years of the deal.

Such revenue "is not in the compact," she said. "And if it's not in the compact, it doesn't exist."

She's not alone in questioning what the state would receive in the renewal period. Cornelius Murray, an Albany lawyer who is currently suing to try to stop the Seneca gambling deal, said the state had better opt to renegotiate at the time of the renewal, lest it be left without any revenue.

A Seneca lawyer declined to discuss the revenue matter, and Seneca President Cyrus M. Schindler did not return phone calls seeking comment.

"They don't want to raise it and alert everybody to it," Murray said. "They don't want to let the cat out of the bag."

If the current deal might leave New York without any revenue after 14 years, Pataki ought to renegotiate that part of the agreement now, Hoyt said.

"In a number of ways, the proposal is flawed," he said. "The governor should go back and correct it before we suffer the consequences."

Critics also raised concerns about the land that would be taken into trust for the Senecas by the federal government. Such a move would essentially create miniature Indian reservations in downtown Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

The deal gives the Senecas the right to end the casino deal at any time. And given that casinos have failed in tourist meccas such as New Orleans, some wonder what would eventually happen to those mini-reservations if one or both of the casinos fails.

It's not as if the Senecas could, or would want to, sell the land. Once land is put in trust for an Indian tribe, it remains the tribe's land unless Congress passes a bill authorizing its sale.

In effect, "you would have deeded over land in perpetuity to the Indians," said Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda.

"They could scrap the casino and do whatever the heck they want to do on that land," Hoyt said.

e-mail: jzremski@buffnews.com