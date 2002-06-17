ANNA A. PALADINO, WORKED AT HENGERER'S

Anna A. Paladino, 88, a retired employee of the former Hengerer's, died Saturday (June 15, 2002) in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a brief illness.

Born and raised in Buffalo, she attended local schools. She was an inspector and wrapper for William Hengerer Co. for over 30 years and a life long parishioner of Holy Angels Church.

She loved vacationing at Crystal Beach, Ont. Her favorite hobbies included crocheting, sewing, playing cards and games of chance.

She was active in the Democratic Party and was a committeewoman for 40 years. She was a member of School 49 Home Bureau and an active member of Residents Council of Santa Maria Towers.

Survivors include three sisters, Frances Marinaro of Fullerton, Calif., Carmella Lamonica of Buffalo and Josephine Monteleone of Kenmore; and two brothers, Rosario and Thomas of Buffalo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Angels Church, 348 Porter Ave., after prayers at 8:45 in Amigone Funeral Home Delaware Chapel, 1132 Delaware Ave. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.