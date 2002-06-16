THE ARRIVAL OF SUMMER SIGNALS TIME TO DIG, PLANT AND SIMPLY OBSERVE

I walked through the mowed lanes of the orchard, then waded into a strip of tall orchard grass on my way out to the corner pasture. The locust trees were loaded with clumps of white blossoms, and the air was thick with their aroma. It was a fruity smell, akin to grapes. It would be interesting to know if this is due to a chemical common to both plants or just a quirk of my old nose.

I always associate locust bloom time with the first hot weather of the summer, and sure enough, some warm, humid days have reminded us what the new season has in store.

This morning I'm occupied digging a deep hole and happy to be working in sandy loam rather than hardpan clay. I cut a perimeter in the sod and begin to remove the clumps. I've ground a sharp edge on the blade of the shovel, and it slices easily through the mass of roots and stems. The topsoil is about a foot deep; below that, the soil is a mixture of sand and yellow clay. The abundant rains of spring have made this easy digging.

Small black lumps in the subsoil prove to be pieces of charcoal, stuff that lasts for a long time underground. It probably dates from the early 1800s, when the land was cleared and the trees were burned. Later plowing would have buried charcoal to this depth.

I'd like to know the agricultural history of this field -- which crops were planted in which eras. It was probably wheat at first, for there was a strong market for that crop as the Erie Canal opened the bread-hungry East Coast cities to this staple.

The field probably has seen hay, fruit trees and beans (the first field of dry beans in New York was grown on an adjoining farm). It has probably produced bumper crops of corn and oats, and pastured horses and cows. The field probably has had a succession of fences, too -- snaking split rails of chestnut giving way to barbed wire and woven wire before it was enclosed with the high-tensile electrified cow fence of the present day. One thing is certain, the field has never been graced by stone walls. All the rocks found in its 20 acres wouldn't fill a pail.

Stonelessness makes for easy digging, and I don't break a hard sweat until I am standing waist-deep in the hole. I stop for a moment and study the bottom. I'm surprised to see some fine white threads of germinating seeds in the digging. At first I guess that these have fallen into the pit with some topsoil, but closer inspection reveals that they are seeds that have washed down worm tunnels to this depth. How deep do the wormholes go in soft soil like this? I find a couple of worms and drop them in a bucket for fish bait. They look too lazy and fat to have dug so deep.

We've also been busy in the garden these days with our second wave of planting, putting in short rows of Chinese cabbage, beets and short-season lima beans. Most gardeners like to do something different every year, and our novelty this season is a section of pole beans. Kathleen has requisitioned the north end for flowers, which I have given up somewhat begrudgingly, since it is the best soil in the garden.

I am eager to see how one part of this end does, however. Our friend Ross mailed us a packet of sunflower seeds that he saved from some giants he grew last year. They should really take off in the rich, composted earth. Ross has been struggling with some health problems of late and has not been able to garden as much as previous seasons. We look forward to being able to keep him posted on the sunflowers' progress. If they do as well as expected, we'll have to make sure we save some seed for next year's planting, before the birds enjoy them all.

I heard a "pop" yesterday afternoon and walked around the equipment parked by the shop looking for a bad tire. As expected, it was a front on the Suer Major, the tractor mounted with a heavy-duty front-end loader. The day before I had used it to lift a 20-foot log onto the carriage of the sawmill. The tractor strained under the load but was able to raise the 30-inch-diameter log. The weight flattened the front tires until I fortified them with additional pressure. As soon as I heard that popping sound, I knew my mistake without looking for a hole in the sidewall. Everything has its limits.

Sunday afternoon begged to be picnicked, so Kathleen made some sandwiches and we took the truck to the grove by the big creek. We felt odd about driving, but we both were too tired to walk. Kathleen spread a tablecloth over the picnic table my brother Vince and I made the week before, and we enjoyed a quiet meal.

Before coming back to the house, we made a side trip over the hill to the Fox Field, where my son and I have been clearing brush. We sat in the truck and watched finches and flickers dart in the hedge. We talked some about what forage to plant the field with, but mostly we just let the late afternoon turn gold as the sun slid behind the willows and hickories.