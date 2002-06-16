REGION WINS ALL-AMERICA CITY DESIGNATION; OFFICIALS SEE AWARD AS BOOST TO MARKETING

The Buffalo Niagara region was crowned a winner of the prestigious national All-America City Award by the National Civic League at a ceremony in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday night.

The national award was presented to Buffalo once before -- in 1996 -- but the new award is the first time Buffalo Niagara has been honored as a region. The All-America City designation is the nation's oldest and most prestigious community recognition award, dating back to 1949.

"I'm ecstatic," said Mayor Anthony M. Masiello, who heard the news late Saturday. "This is wonderful news.

"We've been recognized as a city, several years ago, and now we're recognized as a region. It's becoming very obvious nationally that the Buffalo Niagara region has a phenomenal quality of life and significant assets. We're being recognized for what we have -- not just our weather."

Out of 200 applications from across the country, the National Civic League selected 30 finalists. Ten winners were announced Saturday in Kansas City, after teams from the finalist cities gave presentations about their cities and regions.

The Buffalo Niagara region of 1.2 million people was singled out for the Buffalo Public Schools reconstruction project; Computers for Kids, a computer-donation program that helps children; and the Materials Re-Use Project.

"We actually applied as the region, so now it means we will be able to use that designation in marketing our region across the country," said Phil Haberstro, executive director of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo and head of the Greater Buffalo All-America Committee.

"It's positive for us to market ourselves across the country. But it's also a positive for us in our community," said Haberstro, who was reached in Kansas City late Saturday after the award winners were announced. "Good things happen when people work together."

Haberstro said the award does not come with cash or any other perks. But, he said, it will help Buffalo Niagara create a stronger presence on the state and federal levels.

"I expect this will reverberate not only locally and nationally but in the halls of Washington, D.C., and in Albany as well," he said.

Other 2002 winners included the City of Anchorage, Alaska; the City of Elgin, Ill.; and the Town of Huntington, N.Y.

e-mail: cvogel@buffnews.com