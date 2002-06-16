The Poet and the Murderer by Simon Worrall (Dutton, $23.95). A diminutive librarian turns sleuth after acquiring a newly discovered Emily Dickinson poem for his Amherst, Mass., library.

Purchased at a Sotheby's auction, the poem was really forged by one of America's notorious document forgers, Mark Hofmann, a "cold-blooded psychopath."

The book unravels the incredible perfection and extent of Hofmann's forgeries and brings us to the horrific point where Hofmann fights being unmasked and ruined.

Though sometimes repetitious, this is a thrilling tale of "money, greed, deceit, and murder."

A Poisoned Chalice by Jeffrey Freedman (Princeton, $24.95). Freedman's scholarly "A Poisoned Chalice" investigates a famous unsolved crime in despotic 18th-century Zurich, Switzerland: the poisoning of a cathedral's communion wine.

Freedman's witty and well-told story lays out Zurich's bizarre criminal justice system in the context of the era's religious, political and philosophical tensions, and offers fascinating speculations on crime and radical evil.

Jolie Blon's Bounce by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster, $25). Dave Robichaux confronts a devilish adversary.

The Emperor of Ocean Park by Stephen Carter (Knopf, $26.95). Legal-political thriller by the author of "Culture of Disbelief."

Chopping Spree by Dianne Mott Davidson (Bantam, $23.95). Goldy's latest catering job turns catastrophic.

-- Knight Ridder Newspapers