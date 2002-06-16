GLORIOUS VANDERBILT

The 2002 Vanderbilt Knockout Teams, the major event at the American Contract Bridge League's Spring Championships in Houston, ended in victory for another sponsored team: California real estate developer Reese Milner and pros Sam Lev, John Mohan, Marc Jacobus and, imported from Poland, Piotr Gawrys-Jacek Pszczola. One effect of professionalism in major team events is the appearance of many foreign experts.

In the final, Milner beat the squad sponsored by Nick Nickell that has been dominating national and world play. Milner's win was surprisingly easy: They had much the better of the luck.

In today's deal, North's bid of three clubs was a "transfer." Six diamonds by North would have been unbeatable, but the "transfer" made South, Pszczola, declarer. When West led a spade, South was in deep trouble. East's double of North's cue bid of four spades marked East with the king, and the slam looked doomed.

Pszczola (his nickname is "Pepsi Cola"; it seems he needs to buy a vowel) played for the only distribution to land the contract: He took the ace of spades, cashed the A-K of clubs to throw a spade from dummy, and then tried four rounds of hearts to pitch dummy's last spade.

Declarer needed West to hold all three missing trumps plus four or more hearts. It all came off like a charm, and the chagrined defenders could get only the ace of trumps.

East dealer.

Neither side vulnerable.

NORTH

A Q J

J 4 2

K Q 9 7 5 4

7

WEST

10 3 2

8 7 6 3

A 10 3

9 4 3

EAST

K 9 8 7 5

10 9

None

Q J 10 8 5 2

SOUTH

6 4

A K Q 5

J 8 6 2

A K 6

EastSouthWestNorth

Pass 1 NT Pass 3

Dbl 3 Pass 4

Pass 4 Pass 4

Dbl 4 NT Pass 5

Pass 6 All Pass

Opening lead -- 2