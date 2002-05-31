IRENE M. DELABIO, RETIRED SECRETARY

Irene M. "Renie" DeLabio, 73, of Niagara Falls, a secretary at City Hall for 15 years and at Union Carbide for 10 years, died Wednesday (May 29, 2002) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a long illness.

Born in Niagara Falls, she was a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and a lifelong resident of the city. Her secretarial career, which began at City Hall and moved onto Union Carbide, ended with a position at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. She retired in 1991.

She was a member of St. John de LaSalle Catholic Church and its Ladies Sodality Society. She was also a member of the Golden Ager Club of Niagara Falls and enjoyed reading and traveling.

Survivors include her mother, Gabriella Morgan DeLabio of Niagara Falls, and a brother, Anthony Jr. of the Town of Niagara.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:15 a.m. today in St. John de LaSalle Church, 8469 Buffalo Ave. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

