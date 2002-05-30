REPUBLICANS FULLY SUPPORT PATAKI, FOCUS ON ATTACKS DURING CONVENTION

As they tapped heavily into the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks for political gain, state Republicans rounded out their November ticket Wednesday by unanimously endorsing Gov. George Pataki for a third term.

The Republicans used the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center as a steady backdrop throughout their two-day convention, which closed with the nomination of Pataki and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Mary Donohue.

"We are facing new challenges," Pataki told the 406 GOP delegates after they cast their votes for him to run in November against the winner of the Democratic primary.

Pataki sought to position himself as the best candidate to lead New York through its post-Sept. 11 period. So did a long list of other speakers.

One-time Pataki nemesis Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, told a luncheon crowd that the governor "got us through our most difficult times" after the September attacks.

Giuliani went out of his way to dismiss criticism of some who say Pataki took a back seat to the former mayor in the months after the attacks. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo, for instance, some weeks back said Pataki merely "held the leader's coat" after the terrorist strike.

"I just wanted to stand up here and say I'm very honored to hold George Pataki's coat," Giuliani, told the GOP insiders at the luncheon.

Later, Giuliani, who in 1994 endorsed former Gov. Mario Cuomo over Pataki, told reporters, "I consider that George Pataki is like a brother. What we went through, I know probably better than anyone in the whole world how effective he was and how difficult it was to get through those days."

Republicans did not shy away from employing Sept. 11 almost as a theme of the convention. Speaker after speaker talked of the state needing Pataki to remain on as governor in the post-attack environment.

"This is the year when we have to send a clear message to the world that we are strong, that we are united, and that we are resilient and calm in the face of adversity," Erie County Executive Joel Giambra told the delegates as he formally put Pataki's name into nomination.

Republicans defended the Sept. 11 theme and insisted they did not try to use a national tragedy for political gain.

"You can't help but refer to what happened," said Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno.

Bruno said issues like how to deal with the loss of thousands of jobs and dramatic drop off in state revenues because of economic casualties from the attacks "is part of the discussion for political office as to who can best lead us through these difficult and challenging times."

With Democrats sharpening their swords for what they insist will be a real race despite the polls showing big leads for Pataki, Republicans used the convention to shore up their fall campaign themes. Those will include focuses on tax cuts and criminal justice initiatives over the past eight years.

"We have changed the state. It is a better state," Pataki said in his speech to a roomful of Republican loyalists that, like governors before him, included many officials on the state payroll. Democratic challengers H. Carl McCall and Andrew Cuomo have, however, claimed Pataki's record is lacking when it comes to education, health care and the upstate economy.

The governor, by his own word four years ago, was not even supposed to be at the convention. He had promised to serve only two terms during his 1998 race.

On Wednesday, however, Pataki, who critics say has long wanted to climb the political ladder, did not address that issue, but insisted that it is his "absolute intention" to serve the full four-year term if he is re-elected.

Republicans left New York upbeat, though many insisted they recognize how political tides that now have Pataki riding high in the polls can change, especially in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 5-3.

Besides Cuomo and McCall, Independent Party candidate B. Thomas Golisano, the Rochester billionaire, is preparing to spend millions attacking Pataki's record on the upstate economy and other issues.

McCall and Cuomo are trying in the early days of their campaigns to put kernels of doubt in the minds of voters about Pataki's record. McCall on Wednesday hammered the governor on the state's rising debt levels while Cuomo chastised Pataki for breaking his vow to leave office after two terms.

While Pataki, 56, came out of the day with a political glow, he did so while sharing some of the limelight with Giuliani, who heard delegates chant "Rudy, Rudy, Rudy" at his luncheon speech.

Still, Giuliani, whose relations with Pataki over the years have at times been frosty at best, came away insisting he would give whatever help Pataki wants of him in the campaign.

"God was very good to us," Giuliani said, "when he gave us a governor like George Pataki."

e-mail: tprecious@buffnews.com