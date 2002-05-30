MILTON W. BUROW, PHOTO SERVICE PRESIDENT

Milton W. Burow, 68, of Eggertsville, retired president of David Photo Service, died Monday (May 27, 2002) in Beechwood Nursing Home, Getzville, where he lived for the last two weeks.

Burow was born of missionary parents in India. He attended Buffalo School 37 and Fosdick-Masten High School. He then joined the Marines and served in the Korean War, attaining the rank of sergeant.

After attending Springfield Seminary for a year, he worked for Pohlman Foundry for several years before moving on to David Photo Service, where he was president for 20 years until retiring in 1999.

Burow was a past president of First Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served on many boards and committees, including as chairman, through the years.

He enjoyed music. He did some solo singing and sang tenor in the First Trinity Lutheran Choir and the Lutheran Chorale. He also sang for the annual Christmas candlelight service since its inception.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Nancy David Burow; a son, David of Eggertsville; two daughters, Deborah of Eggertsville and Suzanne Miller of Lancaster; three brothers, Ralph of Grand Island, the Rev. Daniel of Minnesota and Alan of Ohio; three sisters, Mary Brown of Niagara Falls, Dorothy Balko of Ohio and Carole Graham of Pennsylvania; and five grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in First Trinity Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.

[Cardinale].