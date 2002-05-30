MARNIE BRADY, CARLOS GRAUPERA SET JULY WEDDING

Hugh and Evelyn Brady of Buffalo announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Marnie Faith Brady, to Carlos Antonio Graupera, son and stepson of Nancy and Harold Jordan and Carlos and Rose Graupera, all of Lancaster, Pa.

A July 20 wedding in Lancaster is being planned by the engaged couple.

The bride-elect is a graduate of City Honors High School. She attended American University, Santiago, Chile, and was graduated magna cum laude from American University, Washington, D.C., where her fiance received a master's degree in fine arts, magna cum laude. She works in advocacy for human rights at Neighbors' Consejo, Washington.

The prospective bridegroom, a graduate of Millersville University, served with Teach for America in Donna, Texas, and currently teaches in the Washington Public Schools.