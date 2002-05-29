NIMO HAS SUPPLY FOR SUMMER DEMAND

Niagara Mohawk expects there to be plenty of electricity to meet its customers' demands this summer, but company officials repeated their warning that New York needs more power plants to prevent shortages in the years to come.

"We expect to have a sufficient supply of electricity to meet our customers' needs throughout the summer months, assuming normal weather and scheduled performance of the region's power plants," said Theresa Flaim, the utility's vice president of energy supply rates and regulatory proceedings.

While Flaim said Tuesday it's possible that a prolonged heat wave or an unexpected shutdown at a power plant could cause short-term price spikes, she noted that NiMo's residential and small commercial customers would not feel much of an impact from those price swings.

The utility uses hedging strategies to reduce the price volatility of about 95 percent of the electricity used by its residential and small commercial customers, so the prices they pay will fluctuate far less than those in the more volatile spot market price.

"Most of our customers will be protected from any significant swing in the spot market price of power," Flaim said.

Under normal weather conditions, Niagara Mohawk expects its customers to use about 9,722 gigawatt-hours of electricity during June, July and August, said Wesley Yeomans, Niagara Mohawk's manager of energy supply.

That's down slightly from last summer's forecast of 9,750 gigawatts, but more than the 9,567 gigawatts hours that NiMo customers actually used during that three-month period last year, Yeomans said.

While Niagara Mohawk expects this summer's demand to be within the 18 percent cushion that state energy officials prefer to maintain above the total supply of electricity, Flaim said the state can't forget that the rising demand for power could lead to shortages later on.

"We don't want this period of low prices to lull us into complacency," Flaim said, noting that declining electricity prices have caused several power plant projects to be delayed or canceled.

A report earlier this spring by the New York Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, projected that New York would need 7,100 megawatts of additional generating capacity by 2005 to avert shortages.

NiMo said it will continue its Summer Energy Watch program that lets customers know if a heat wave or some other event is producing conditions that might require consumers to voluntarily cut back on their power usage. The company also will continue to promote programs offered through the ISO that offer financial incentives to commercial and industrial customers that reduce their power use during peak periods.

e-mail: drobinson@buffnews.com