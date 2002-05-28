RIGAS STORY MIXES ANGER WITH SADNESS

There was a time, not so long ago, when we truly believed that John Rigas had the magic touch. You remember, don't you?

One evening before a game in the 1998 playoffs, Rigas walked into the Sabres' dressing room to wish the team good luck. Miroslav Satan, who was slumping, asked the owner to rub his stick and Rigas obliged. That night, Satan scored two goals and the Sabres beat the hated Flyers.

It was a great ride back then. Remember how the crowd at the Arena reacted whenever they flashed Rigas' face on the Jumbotron? They cheered this frail, white-haired old man as if he were some conquering hero, come to rescue the franchise in a time of desperate financial need.

So what are people to think now? How are Buffalo's hockey fans supposed to feel about the Rigas family, with Adelphia on the brink of financial collapse and the Sabres facing the very real possibility of being sold and even moved out of town?

No doubt, there's a lot of rage and disgust swirling around, and a sense of betrayal. Mostly, I feel a profound sadness for the people of Buffalo, who have absorbed so many economic hits in recent years and desperately wanted -- no, needed -- to believe that Rigas and Adelphia were the real thing.

Rigas filled that most basic human need. He gave them hope. But once again, they've discovered that their capacity for belief is exceeded only by the ability of their heroes to disappoint them.

Under Rigas, the Sabres went to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time in 24 years. Adelphia's stock price soared to an all-time high during that playoff run. When it was over, Rigas promised to deliver the tools to finish the job. Before long, there was the promise of a high-rise corporate headquarters on the waterfront.

I bought into it, too. Four years ago, I spent a week talking to Rigas and his friends and family. The result was a First Sunday Magazine piece entitled "The Most Popular Person In Buffalo." The subhead was "John Rigas Reminds Us How to Dream."

The story chronicled Rigas' rise from a son of Greek immigrants to founder of one of the largest cable TV companies in America. He was a product of the Depression, a self-made billionaire with small-town roots. I called him a fitting symbol for Buffalo's revival, "the new hope, not only of the city's sports fans, but of those people dreaming of a new, more vibrant downtown."

Tim Rigas, the son and Sabres' chief executive, said the family wanted to "stretch our imagination" to explore the possibilities of downtown Buffalo. Meanwhile, as we know, they were stretching themselves financially to a perilous degree.

Today, they find themselves banished from the board of directors of their own company, disgraced and facing possible criminal charges. In Buffalo, they've become yet another false hope, another example of money and influence gone awry. They talked about the little guy, but soon got too big for their britches.

John Rigas once told me about his days as a 125-pound running back in Wellsville. There was one game when he kept getting stopped at the line. Finally, he saw a hole and dashed through it. He liked to use that story as a metaphor for his life. When you get an opening, an opportunity, you jump at it.

He said something else in a 1998 interview that struck me when I re-read it: "I always wondered, 'Did I overextend myself?' "

Clearly, Adelphia overextended itself. It ran through every opening, regardless of the consequences. It didn't matter how much debt the family members accumulated, or that they treated a public company like a family bank. It was an endless, arrogant dash at opportunity.

Rigas was the son of immigrants, the "Great Generation" who came from Europe a century ago. Like all parents, he wanted better things for his own children. He was very proud of the fact that all four of his kids were educated at Ivy League schools. To him, it was the ultimate expression of the American Dream.

What's happening now is an American tragedy. Like most tragedies, it is a story of ambition and greed. I don't pretend to understand all the financial nuances. But you don't have to be a Wharton School grad to suspect that it was Rigas' Ivy-educated children, products of the financially fast-paced 1980s, who nudged the old man to overextend.

Still, it's hard to believe that Rigas was ignorant to what was going on. If he worried about overextending himself when his company was just starting, how could he not be concerned when Adelphia was playing fast and loose with untold millions in debt?

He is 77, with a bad heart. Maybe Rigas' only crime was turning his head and refusing to acknowledge what his children were doing with the company. Even if that's true, he comes off as foolish and pathetic.

It's too bad he's chosen not to speak about the scandal. Rigas must know how much the people in Buffalo wanted to believe in him. They deserve to hear something now. I called Monday and his wife, Doris, said he was out walking with two of his sons. She said the family was getting ready for a Memorial Day picnic.

"He's just beside himself," she said. "I hope some day he can talk to you."

I'm not sure what I'd ask if he did. Does he feel guilty? Is he sad for Buffalo? Did he really expect fans to believe the Sabres and Adelphia were distinct entities? With all that money flying around, would it have been so hard to sign Michael Peca?

At any rate, Rigas is through in Buffalo. The Sabres are out of his hands. Once, he had a magic touch in his fingers. Now there is the residue of oversized dreams, crumbling into dust.

e-mail: jsullivan@buffnews.com.