BULLETIN BOARD

BASKETBALL: Registration is open until June 8 for boys and girls indoor summer leagues, June 24-Aug. 10, at Mount St. Joseph's Academy, 2064 Main St. Divisions are for 12-under, 13-under and 14-under. Cost is $125 per team. Will accommodate schedule if your team is in another league. Call 949-7571.

VOLLEYBALL: The Power Station Volleyball Camps has scheduled three sessions of day camps (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) for boys and girls in grades 6-12. Camps at Maryvale High School (July 8-12) and Orchard Park High School (July 15-19) cost $108 per camper. A hitting camp for advanced athletes only will be held at Orchard Park July 22-24 and costs $88. Both rates apply if registered before June 8. There also is a coaches' clinic ($95) at Orchard Park on July 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For details, call Walt R. Stefani at 649-7088.

