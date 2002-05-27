VIDEO SHOWS OVERCROWDING IN TORONTO SHELTER

The more than 100 men and women crammed on the floor of a windowless room in a Toronto shelter were so tightly packed that lights were kept on all night so people could step over one another.

A videotape of the conditions at the unnamed shelter was released to news media last week in an effort to highlight the bleak conditions at some hostels and the desperate need for more affordable housing in the city.

"Canada, being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, I think we can find more appropriate living conditions for people," Ontario Premier Ernie Eves said after seeing the video, made secretly by a documentary crew in March.

But Ontario Social Services Minister Brenda Elliott said homeless people should not expect "luxury" at a shelter. Shelters, she added, are not supposed to be "Holiday Inns."

It is estimated that 4,600 people use the city's shelters every night, and about 800 of those are children. But those numbers don't include the 900 people a night who have mental health problems and live in boarding houses or the 500 people a night who sleep on city streets.

While the city has opened 31 new shelters in the past four years, "we haven't overcome the problem," said John Jagt, director of the city's hostel services.

Jagt said every month 2,000 new people arrive at the shelters to replace those who leave.

But "people do not come to us off the streets, they come to shelters from a home," he said. They come to shelters after "crashing on someone's living room sofa, or staying with an abusive partner, with parents, a relative, a friend or a home they've been evicted from. They come to us from those circumstances."

Jagt said the conditions shown on the video are not typical.

"That shelter is not representative of most of ours," he said.

The greatest concern is that crowding people so tightly together creates health concerns. Outbreaks of communicable diseases like tuberculosis can and have happened at some city shelters.

But with rents rising throughout the city along with the price of buying a home, the problems of the homeless cannot be solved without government intervention, said Cathy Crowe, founder of the Toronto Disaster Relief Committee, the anti-poverty group that released the video.