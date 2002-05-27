JOHN MARTINO, AUTO MECHANIC

John Martino, 78, an auto mechanic for about 40 years, died Saturday (May 25, 2002) in his Wilson home after a brief illness.

Martino was born in Niagara Falls, where he attended local schools.

He was an Army veteran of World War II, serving in Europe from Aug. 7, 1943, to Jan. 14, 1946.

After the war, Martino began working as a mechanic. In the early 1960s he went to work at the former Lammert's Cadillac and Buick in Niagara Falls, which later became August Cadillac. He retired in 1985.

The following year, he moved to Wilson.

Martino was described by his family as handy and artistic. He was also an avid gardener.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, the former Ida L. Mullen; a son, John of Youngstown; a daughter, Robin Brownstein of East Amherst; two sisters, Lucy Sinatra and Antoinette Settimi, both of Niagara Falls; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 218 Hinman St., Youngstown, with prayers at 9 in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St., Niagara Falls. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston.