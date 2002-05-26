For most of us, days spent picking "puffball" dandelions and blowing on the dry, silky seeds to make a wish are long past. As adults, we're far more likely to view these golden weeds as a problem to be eradicated than as a source of good luck.

But the dandelion deserves another look. As many cultures around the world have long known, the dandelion is much more than a weed -- it's an edible plant with uncommon nutritional and medicinal value.

The dandelion's name comes from the French term "dent-de-lion," meaning "lion's tooth" -- so named for its dark-green leaves with pointy, toothlike edges. Those bitter-tasting leaves are a staple in French country kitchens.

In Russia, the plant is known as "life-elixir," and its leaves are traditionally steamed and served with sour cream and thinly sliced red onion. Italians like the leaves chopped and sauteed with garlic and olive oil. The English boil them and then toss them with vinegar and salt.

Almost every part of the dandelion can be consumed, including the blossoms and roots. Only the dried-out puffball of seeds is inedible; that part seems to have been created purely for fun, and of course, for procreation.

Health benefits

Since ancient times the plant has been recognized for its medicinal qualities. Tenth-century Arab physicians called it taraxacon, meaning "a remedy for disorders."

It has an especially potent effect on the solar plexus: The liver resides in this area of the body, and one of the dandelion's main constituents, choline, is essential to liver function.

The stomach and gall bladder can also be strengthened by regular consumption of dandelion.

Bitter greens, such as dandelion and chicory, release hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which helps with digestion. They also contain generous amounts of vitamins C and A and calcium.

Environmental benefits

Despite its reputation as a weed, the dandelion can serve a very valuable function in the wild. The plant prefers to take root in decalcified soil, where it sends its thick brown taproot deep to pull minerals from below, restoring health to overused topsoil.

Wherever you see dandelions turning a green meadow gold, the earth is being replenished.

Dandelions bloom in spring and fall. For this reason, they are beloved by beekeepers: They can depend on the nectar from these blossoms for making honey well into autumn, long after other flowers have gone. The plants are also useful in fruit orchards, since their leaves emit a gas that makes fruit ripen early and evenly.

Harvesting dandelions

Dandelion greens can often be found among the colorful medley of greens know as mesclun, sold at farmers' markets, natural-food stores and the specialty-produce sections of most grocery stores. The blossoms and roots, however, are rarely available commercially; you'll probably need to harvest your own.

Pick blossoms in a field that you know hasn't been treated with chemicals; dig roots with a garden fork (also in a chemical-free area) on a day when a recent rainfall has softened the ground.

Dandelion mixtures

There are countless ways to use dandelions. A few ideas:

Dandelion salad: Combine 2 parts mesclun greens with 1 part dandelion greens. Add a crumbled hard-boiled egg and some lightly steamed sliced beets. Toss with a favorite salad dressing.

Dandelion-blossom pancakes: Combine 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour, 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons sugar. Add 1 large egg, 1 cup milk, and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Add 1 cup dandelion blossoms, and mix well.

Pour batter in small circles onto hot, oiled griddle. Cook until lightly browned on one side, then flip, and repeat. Serve warm with maple syrup, yogurt or jam. Serves two people.

Dandelion-root coffee: Use 1 teaspoon roasted dandelion root per cup, or mix one part roasted roots with one or two parts coffee in a French press. Add a pinch of cinnamon. Let steep for five minutes for a full-bodied, healthy brew that will help to stimulate digestion without irritating the nerves.

Dandelion vinegar: Fill a 1-quart, wide-mouthed jar with 1 quart loosely packed fresh dandelion leaves. Then fill jar to the top with apple-cider vinegar. Cap, and let sit for six weeks.

Strain through a piece of cheesecloth. Store in refrigerator, and add to salad dressings and other preparations as desired. Keeps for up to two years.

Dandelion face wash: An infusion of dandelions can do wonders for the skin. Steep 1 cup dandelion blossoms in 1 pint boiled water for an hour. Wash face with water, and lie down with blossoms on eyes for 15 minutes. No need to rinse.