STOCKS IN THE NEWS
For the Week May 19 - 25
Increased Dividends
Quarterly unless noted otherwise
American Natl Bkshrs .....18 from .17
Cato Cp .....15 from .135
D&K Hlthcare .....015 from .0125
Exchange Natl Bcshs .....20 from .12
Falmouth Bancorp .....13 from .12
Fst Financial Corp .....62S from .58S
Gibraltar Steel .....04 from .035
HCB Bancshares .....08 from .07
K-Swiss Inc .....01 from .0075
Macatawa Bank .....08 from .0769
NBC Capital .....29 from .28
Peoples State Bank (MI) .....45 from .4091
Power Corp of Canada .....2063 from .175
Power Finl g .....26 from .24
Roslyn Bancorp .....13 from .125
SY Bancorp .....13 from .12
Talbots Inc .....09 from .08
TransAtlantic .....10 from .096
Special Dividends
Southside Bcshs Inc TX.... .02
Declared Stock Dividends
Dearborn Bncp.... 5pc
LNB Bncp.... 2pc
Patina Oil & Gas.... 25pc
Reinhold Industries.... 10pc
United Financial.... 10pc
Omitted or Suspended Dividends
Annapolis Bancorp
Reduced Dividends
Air T Inc .....12A from .15A
Pacholder High Yld Fd .....10M from .11M
Chapter 11
Pinnacle Holdings Inc
Metromedia Fiber Network Inc
Emerged from Chapter 11
USinternetworking Inc
Declared Stock Splits
BMTC Group A,B, ....2 for 1
Bank of the Ozarks ....2 for 1
Commercial Metals ....2 for 1
Interchange Fncl Svc ....3 for 2
K-Swiss Inc ....2 for 1
Midwest BancHold ....3 for 2
Old Second Bncp ....4 for 3
Penn Natl Gaming ....2 for 1
Tenet Hlthcare ....3 for 2
Waters Instruments ....3 for 2
Stock Splits This Week
Ann Taylor Stores Corp.... 3-2
Fulton Financial Corp.... 5-4
GTECH Holdings Corp.... 2-1
L-3 Communications.... 2-1
Maxwell Shoe Co Inc.... 3-2
NTT DoCoMo.... 5-2
OceanFirst Financial Corp.... 3-2
Suncor Energy Inc.... 2-1
Trintech Group plc ADR.... 1-4 rev
Valley National Bancorp.... 5-4
Versata Inc.... 1-6 rev
York Water Co.... 2-1
Zoran Corp.... 3-2
Annual Earnings Higher
Advanced Mktg Svc ....1.16 vs 1.06
Boston Acoustics .....82 vs .79
DRS Tech ....1.41 vs 1.01
Environ Elements .....20 vs loss
Polo Ralph Lauren ....1.75 vs .61
Polymedica Cp ....2.38 vs 1.67
Sola Intl .....78 vs loss
Annual Earnings Lower
Calif Amplifier .....32 vs .37
Columbus McKinnon.... loss vs 1.06
Medtronic Inc .....80 vs .85
Mesaba Hldgs .....38 vs .94
Monro Muffler Brk ....1.24 vs 1.09
Acquisitions and Mergers
Minimum value $100 million
BB&T Corp - Regional Financial Corp ($275M)
Citigroup - Golden State Bancorp ($5.8M)
Nucor Corp - Birmingham Steel Corp ($615M)
NEW LISTINGS
NYSE Stocks and Derivatives
Altana AG ADS
AU Optronics Corp ADS
Morgan Stanley Saturn DPL Capital II 8pc 9-1-31
Nautilus Group Inc
SRA International Inc
Verizon New England Inc 7pc QUIBS due 5-15-42
NYSE Bonds
Diageo Capital PLC 6.10pc notes due 3-21-12
AMEX Stocks and Derivatives
Energy Power Systems Ltd
Morgan Stanley 10pc SPARQS for Qualcomm 11-30-03
Phoenix Footwear
Targets Trust XV for IBM due 2005
Nasdaq NNM
Altris Inc
Carmike Cinemas Inc
EON Labs Inc
Liquidmetal Technologies
Netflix Inc
Overstock.com Inc
Seacoast Capital Trust I
REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE Stocks and Derivatives
Estee Lauder ACES Trust
Laser Mortgage Management Inc
West Penn Power Co 8pc QUIDS
AMEX Stocks and Derivatives
AT Plastics Inc
Standard Automotive Corp
Nasdaq NNM
Cybear Group
Daniel Green
Direct Focus Inc
IFCO Systems NV New York Registry Shs
Independent Capital Trust I 9.28pc Cum Pfd
Metromedia Fiber Network Inc
Corporate Name Changes
Accelerated Networks Inc to
Occam Networks Inc
Benton Oil & Gas to Harvest Natural Resources
Cooper Industries Inc (Ohio) to
Cooper Industries Ltd (Bermuda)
Daniel Green to Phoenix Footwear
Direct Focus Inc to Nautilus Group Inc
Eufaula BancCorp Inc to CommerceSouth Inc
Firetector Inc to Synergx Systems Inc
Gaston Federal Bancorp Inc to
Citizens South Banking Corp
Global Sports Inc to GSI Commerce Inc
Havas Advertsising ADR to Havas ADR
Limited Inc, The to Limited Brands Inc
National TechTeam Inc to TechTeam Global Inc
Net4Music Inc to MakeMusic! Inc
PG&E Capital I Tr 7.90pc QUIPS to
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 7.90pc QUIPS
USA Education Inc to SLM Corp
