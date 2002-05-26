STOCKS IN THE NEWS

For the Week May 19 - 25

Increased Dividends

Quarterly unless noted otherwise

American Natl Bkshrs .....18 from .17

Cato Cp .....15 from .135

D&K Hlthcare .....015 from .0125

Exchange Natl Bcshs .....20 from .12

Falmouth Bancorp .....13 from .12

Fst Financial Corp .....62S from .58S

Gibraltar Steel .....04 from .035

HCB Bancshares .....08 from .07

K-Swiss Inc .....01 from .0075

Macatawa Bank .....08 from .0769

NBC Capital .....29 from .28

Peoples State Bank (MI) .....45 from .4091

Power Corp of Canada .....2063 from .175

Power Finl g .....26 from .24

Roslyn Bancorp .....13 from .125

SY Bancorp .....13 from .12

Talbots Inc .....09 from .08

TransAtlantic .....10 from .096

Special Dividends

Southside Bcshs Inc TX.... .02

Declared Stock Dividends

Dearborn Bncp.... 5pc

LNB Bncp.... 2pc

Patina Oil & Gas.... 25pc

Reinhold Industries.... 10pc

United Financial.... 10pc

Omitted or Suspended Dividends

Annapolis Bancorp

Reduced Dividends

Air T Inc .....12A from .15A

Pacholder High Yld Fd .....10M from .11M

Chapter 11

Pinnacle Holdings Inc

Metromedia Fiber Network Inc

Emerged from Chapter 11

USinternetworking Inc

Declared Stock Splits

BMTC Group A,B, ....2 for 1

Bank of the Ozarks ....2 for 1

Commercial Metals ....2 for 1

Interchange Fncl Svc ....3 for 2

K-Swiss Inc ....2 for 1

Midwest BancHold ....3 for 2

Old Second Bncp ....4 for 3

Penn Natl Gaming ....2 for 1

Tenet Hlthcare ....3 for 2

Waters Instruments ....3 for 2

Stock Splits This Week

Ann Taylor Stores Corp.... 3-2

Fulton Financial Corp.... 5-4

GTECH Holdings Corp.... 2-1

L-3 Communications.... 2-1

Maxwell Shoe Co Inc.... 3-2

NTT DoCoMo.... 5-2

OceanFirst Financial Corp.... 3-2

Suncor Energy Inc.... 2-1

Trintech Group plc ADR.... 1-4 rev

Valley National Bancorp.... 5-4

Versata Inc.... 1-6 rev

York Water Co.... 2-1

Zoran Corp.... 3-2

Annual Earnings Higher

Advanced Mktg Svc ....1.16 vs 1.06

Boston Acoustics .....82 vs .79

DRS Tech ....1.41 vs 1.01

Environ Elements .....20 vs loss

Polo Ralph Lauren ....1.75 vs .61

Polymedica Cp ....2.38 vs 1.67

Sola Intl .....78 vs loss

Annual Earnings Lower

Calif Amplifier .....32 vs .37

Columbus McKinnon.... loss vs 1.06

Medtronic Inc .....80 vs .85

Mesaba Hldgs .....38 vs .94

Monro Muffler Brk ....1.24 vs 1.09

Acquisitions and Mergers

Minimum value $100 million

BB&T Corp - Regional Financial Corp ($275M)

Citigroup - Golden State Bancorp ($5.8M)

Nucor Corp - Birmingham Steel Corp ($615M)

NEW LISTINGS

NYSE Stocks and Derivatives

Altana AG ADS

AU Optronics Corp ADS

Morgan Stanley Saturn DPL Capital II 8pc 9-1-31

Nautilus Group Inc

SRA International Inc

Verizon New England Inc 7pc QUIBS due 5-15-42

NYSE Bonds

Diageo Capital PLC 6.10pc notes due 3-21-12

AMEX Stocks and Derivatives

Energy Power Systems Ltd

Morgan Stanley 10pc SPARQS for Qualcomm 11-30-03

Phoenix Footwear

Targets Trust XV for IBM due 2005

Nasdaq NNM

Altris Inc

Carmike Cinemas Inc

EON Labs Inc

Liquidmetal Technologies

Netflix Inc

Overstock.com Inc

Seacoast Capital Trust I

REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE Stocks and Derivatives

Estee Lauder ACES Trust

Laser Mortgage Management Inc

West Penn Power Co 8pc QUIDS

AMEX Stocks and Derivatives

AT Plastics Inc

Standard Automotive Corp

Nasdaq NNM

Cybear Group

Daniel Green

Direct Focus Inc

IFCO Systems NV New York Registry Shs

Independent Capital Trust I 9.28pc Cum Pfd

Metromedia Fiber Network Inc

Corporate Name Changes

Accelerated Networks Inc to

Occam Networks Inc

Benton Oil & Gas to Harvest Natural Resources

Cooper Industries Inc (Ohio) to

Cooper Industries Ltd (Bermuda)

Daniel Green to Phoenix Footwear

Direct Focus Inc to Nautilus Group Inc

Eufaula BancCorp Inc to CommerceSouth Inc

Firetector Inc to Synergx Systems Inc

Gaston Federal Bancorp Inc to

Citizens South Banking Corp

Global Sports Inc to GSI Commerce Inc

Havas Advertsising ADR to Havas ADR

Limited Inc, The to Limited Brands Inc

National TechTeam Inc to TechTeam Global Inc

Net4Music Inc to MakeMusic! Inc

PG&E Capital I Tr 7.90pc QUIPS to

Pacific Gas & Electric Co 7.90pc QUIPS

USA Education Inc to SLM Corp