LOCKWOOD-PREWITT

Nuptial vows were exchanged by Cynthia L. Lockwood and George E. Prewitt at 3 p.m. Saturday in New Hope Baptist Church. The Rev. Herschel Chapman Jr. performed their wedding ceremony.

A reception was given in Marygold Manor before the newly married couple left for a Caribbean cruise.

Julia Davenport and Raymond Lockwood, both of Buffalo, are parents of the bride. The bridegroom is the son of George and Mary Prewitt of Buffalo.

The bride is a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, Bryant & Stratton and University at Buffalo. She is employed by the Buffalo Board of Education. The bridegroom, a graduate of Seneca Vocational High School, is employed by BSB Products.