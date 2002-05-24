Review

Insomnia ****

Starring: Al Pacino, Robin Williams, above, and Hilary Swank

Director: Christopher Nolan

Running Time: 110 minutes

Rating: Rated R for rough language and violence

The Lowdown: Dark thriller that takes place in Alaska's midnight sun

Maybe it's not a masterpiece. It seems one to me. This much I knew for sure about Christopher Nolan's "Insomnia" 10 minutes into the film: It was going to be in my head the next day, the next month and probably the next year. Odds are it will still be there in the next decade, too (if, that is, I'm still around, too).

It is, quite literally, haunting. So many of the greatest American films are (Hitchcock's "Vertigo," for instance). Superficially, it's a cop thriller about the cat-and-mouse duel between a vile killer and a transplanted Los Angeles cop in the Alaskan midnight sun. It is - bless it - a far more complex film than that. The cop is a venerable homicide investigator who flies to Alaska with a partner who is just about to give them both up to L.A.'s Internal Affairs cops.

That pitiless sun - which nothing can turn off - won't let him sleep. It's God's own scrutiny.

And that's what stuns you about "Insomnia." I don't know of another great American film noir so dependent on - and so horrified by - the sun. So, too, is this film saturated with the peculiar society of Alaska, where freedom and eccentricity seem so natural (think of the studied and often hilarious version on TV's "Northern Exposure.")

Maybe too, Christopher Nolan's film is a reasonably faithful remake of the 1999 Norwegian film of the same name. I haven't seen it but I doubt it, other than the plot high points that Nolan freely admits. This much I know for sure - the Norwegian film stars Stellan Skarsgard, a fine actor who, on the best day he'll ever have, can't begin to approach what Al Pacino does here.

That's what puts "Insomnia" into classic contention. There are three Oscar winners here - Pacino, Robin Williams as the villain (a transplanted mystery novelist) and Hillary Swank as the young Alaskan cop on the case. And Pacino and Williams are as good as they've been in years. It's some of the best work of their lives.

Nolan's camera constantly closes in on Pacino. You can see his face gradually collapse under the weight of no sleep (nothing will keep that sunshine from entering his hotel room). You can hear, in his rich, reedy rasp, the voice of a brilliant man who is used to being in control but is becoming too exhausted to maintain it.

Guilt and circumstance are closing in. And the closer he gets to the killer - Williams - the closer he gets to his own unraveling and his own undoing. (Thank you, Sophocles. If it weren't for "Oedipus Rex" where would film noir have learned its tricks?)

Pacino, though, is just an extraordinary version of what we've long been used to. It is Williams who is, at long last, doing something entirely different on screen. It's as if he has turned off the generator, that demonic machine that gives us the hilarious comic and the tireless, heart-on-sleeve sentimentalist. The fact that we know it's Robin Williams - that, in other words, we know the generator is there - means that we know there's a lot more to this fellow than the bland, reasonable transplanted mystery novelist that we're seeing.

He knows the cop's secrets; the cop knows his. The only question is, which one will nail the other first? Which one can outmaneuver the other?

This is the film Nolan made to follow-up his altogether amazing second film, "Memento," and it establishes him, I think, as one of the finest working talent in movies. Not only is "Insomnia" saturated with a mood you can't shake, it has a couple of brilliant action sequences - one, in particular, of a man underwater trying to find some surface air in a vast expanse of floating logs. He can't pull them apart. And even if he could, they'd decapitate him if they floated back together. This is great action-filmmaking.

Nolan was recruited for this by the production company of Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney. It confirms him, I think, as a talent whose work now falls into the "run, don't walk" category for people who love movies.

As fascinating as anything about "Insomnia" is the fact that, like Sean Penn's almost as remarkable "The Pledge," it brilliantly transplants a story full of Nordic gloom, guilt and foreboding to a very specific American place. Not coincidentally, both "The Pledge" and "Insomnia" are tremendous actor's display pieces (Jack Nicholson starred in "The Pledge").

You can look at them both and rejoice in this one thing: Both were made utterly uncompromisingly to be the excellent, grown-up things they are.

"Insomnia" would be heartening to see in any season of the year. But, like next week's "The Sum of All Fears," it's a godsend in this one.