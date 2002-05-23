LITTLE VALLEY OPENS SEASON WITH BIG EXPECTATIONS

Gary Montgomery's reputation as a knowledgeable, experienced, hard-working and honest person is well known to those who have closely followed area motorsports for the last few decades.

Montgomery opens a new chapter in his career this year as he enters his first season as the promoter and race director of the Little Valley Speedway.

Little Valley, a half-mile dirt track oval, is located on the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds in the rural town of Little Valley, about one hour south of Buffalo. The speedway opens its special events-only season Sunday at 7 p.m.

Montgomery has served the sport as a race announcer, newspaper columnist, television analyst, promoter and also is a reporter for The Motor Racing Network's (MRN) coverage of NASCAR Winston Cup Series events.

The assistance that Montgomery has given to Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society President John Charlesworth over the last two seasons led to his new appointment.

"Two years ago I worked with John to bring the DIRT 358 Modified Super DIRT Series to Little Valley," Montgomery recalled. "Last year, I worked with him in the same capacity to bring the Western Pennsylvania Big-Block DIRT Modified Tour to Little Valley.

"I was the general manager of the Canandaigua Speedway for the first part of last season, but left there in mid-June," he said. "John heard about what happened and would later ask me if I wanted to be the new promoter at Little Valley."

Montgomery wrote a job description of what he believes best defines a race promoter's duties, and the society decided he was the right man for the job.

"I have two immediate items that I want to work with," said Montgomery, who lives in Keuka Lake. "I first want to put Little Valley on the area racing map. I have formed an alliance with two other tracks, Raceway 7 in Conneault, Ohio, and McKean County Raceway in East Smethport, Pa.

"You know the potential of Little Valley is still mostly untapped. (Ransomville promoter) Stan Friesen didn't know where Little Valley was but we have booked a DIRT Pro-Stock qualifier here for this summer for Ransomville's King of the Hill race. Now he knows who we are and by networking along like that others too will learn about what Little Valley is all about."

Montgomery also realizes that in this area, the prominent clay oval car is the DIRT Modified while the dirt track Late Models reign supreme in the extreme Southern Tier as well as in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Montgomery is striving to promote a cross-pollination of the two worlds in which the DIRT Modifieds can make visits to the traditional Late Model hotbeds and gain exposure and fans. In return, the Late Models could venture farther north on occasion to bring their high-powered dirt broadsliding style to new fans in DIRT Modified country.

Of course, Montgomery has not forgotten Little Valley's racing routes.

"Little Valley will never be a Modified track," he said. "Here, the Late Models will always be king and the Super Stocks and Street Stocks will be the core of what we run."

When it come to accentuating the positives of his product, Montgomery is a master salesman. He knows what he wants to hype at Little Valley.

"I like to say that the most unique aspect of Little Valley is the fact that we have 3,000 stadium-style seats all under cover," he said.

"The other thing that people seem to love best about Little Valley, believe it or not, is the food. We have several food stands that are run by local service clubs and church groups. They feature a varied, quality menu at very reasonable prices. We also have free camping with complete electrical hook-up sites.

"As far as track facilities are concerned we already have 80 new loads of clay added to the track with more to come. I also want to erect a new officials tower."

Little Valley opens as part of the Tri-State Late Model Championship. The cars will run 33 laps for $3,300-to-win at Raceway 7, Friday, again on Saturday at McKean County and Sunday at Little Valley. The Super Stocks, Street Stocks and school buses join Little Valley's program.

Pit stops

Mike Janis won the Pro-Modified class at the IHRA Hooters Drag Racing Series Amalie Oil Nationals Sunday in Cordova, Ill. Local Super Pro dragster driver Mike Owczarczak has secured sponsorship from the Air National Guard.

Road racer Paul Fix finished ninth in the SCCA Trans-Am event this past weekend in Mosport, Ont., in his East Side Mario's American-Italian Eatery Jaguar XKR. Fix will next compete in Lime Rock, Conn., May 27.

