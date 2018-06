First-quarter advertising spending for all media was up 0.41 percent, to $23.5 billion from $23.4 billion a year ago, advertising-data company CMR said Wednesday.

By category, first-quarter advertising for network television rose 6.2 percent, to $5.6 billion; for cable-TV, declined 15.94 percent to $2.1 billion; for magazines, declined 10.64 percent to $3.3 billion, and for newspapers, grew 8.49 percent to $4.7 billion.