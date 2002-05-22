CORRECTION

In a May 13 editorial, The News said the University at Buffalo should have consulted the faculty and interested stakeholders about the specific design of a building project at the North Campus involving housing, retail and service buildings. Some faculty members, seeing the plans for the first time at a May 7 Faculty Senate meeting, questioned the design and scope of the plans.

The editorial should have stated that earlier meetings on the concept of the project had been held and were open to faculty, students and the community.