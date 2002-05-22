Betty Terryberry, 81, who worked as a secretary for 20 years at Bell Aerospace, Wheatfield, until the late 1960s, died Monday (May 20, 2002) in Schoellkopf Health Care Facility after a lengthy illness.

The former Betty Tisdale was born in Niagara Falls and attended local schools.

In the late 1980s, Mrs. Terryberry moved to Clearwater, Fla., where she lived until returning to Niagara Falls in 2001.

Her husband, Stanley J., died in 1997.

Survivors include three sons, Garfield Tisdale and Robert Bennett, both of Niagara Falls, and William J. of Las Vegas; a brother, Robert of South Carolina; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston.

