MAN REPORTS CAR MISSING NEAR RAINBOW BRIDGE

NIAGARA FALLS -- A Williamsville man who parked his car two blocks from the Rainbow Bridge before a planned trip into Canada Sunday night discovered the vehicle missing upon his return, police said.

The car, a 1994 Ford valued at $5,000, was taken from the 200 block of Niagara Street between 6 and 8:45 p.m., police said.

Two arrested in connection

with domestic disturbances

NIAGARA FALLS -- Police Sunday night arrested two men in connection with domestic disturbances and a third on an outstanding felony warrant.

James Lee Smith, 36, was arrested in his 71st Street home shortly before 9 p.m. He was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree criminal contempt.

Darnell M. Humphrey, 17, was charged with third-degree assault at 6 p.m. in his Pierce Avenue home. Both men were jailed without bail per departmental policy.

Also arrested was 21st Street resident Kenneth M. Martin, 21, who had a warrant charging him with menacing and fourth-degree grand larceny. There were no further details available for any of the arrests.

< 'Clip' for 1959 Corvette

stolen from behind garage

GASPORT -- Police said Sunday that at least two people had to be involved in the theft of a "clip" for a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette from outside a garage in the 7800 block of Ridge Road.

The teal-colored clip -- a one-piece unit that includes both fenders, the front bumper, grill and chrome trim -- was valued at $3,500, owner Jason Baetzhold of Akron told sheriff's deputies.

The heavy fiberglass item was being stored behind the garage while Baetzhold and a friend fixed the vehicle, deputies said. It was discovered missing Saturday.

Fraudulent use of phone

leads to probe of youth

TOWN OF LOCKPORT -- Police are probing the possible involvement of a 16-year-old youth in the fraudulent use of a Robinson Road woman's telephone.

The woman told police Saturday that she received a bill for $293, which included one lengthy call to an "adult service" for $226.

A friend of the woman's son is being questioned in connection with the possible theft of information that may have contributed to the phone fraud.

Man arrested in Falls

is held for Amherst police

NIAGARA FALLS -- A city man is being held for Amherst police after his arrest Sunday afternoon.

Steven C. Rose, 40, of East Falls Street, was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. on a charge of fourth-degree grand larceny, police said. It also was learned that he was wanted in Amherst for failure to appear in court and failure to pay a fine.

Falls woman is robbed

of purse containing $400

NIAGARA FALLS -- A thief surprised a Grand Avenue woman as she was returning home at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and fled with her purse, which contained approximately $400 in cash, police report. The victim told officers she was walking across the street toward her home when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her purse.

Window of van is smashed,

various items inside stolen

NIAGARA FALLS -- Two young men are suspected of breaking into an Independence Avenue man's van Sunday morning after they were chased from an alley where it was parked a short time earlier, police said.

Cecil Cowling told police someone smashed a window on his van and stole a pneumatic nailer valued at $400. Other tools and building supplies also were taken, and Cowling was conducting an inventory to determine the exact extent of his loss.