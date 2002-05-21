A HEARTTHROB REMEMBERS

Colin Firth has compiled an impressive resume in his 20 years of acting, starring in such acclaimed films as "The English Patient" and "Bridget Jones's Diary."

But he's often best remembered for his role as Mr. Darcy in the 1995 BBC miniseries "Pride and Prejudice," which was seen by more than 100 million viewers worldwide and made Firth an unlikely international heartthrob.

During a round of interviews recently to promote "The Importance of Being Earnest," the most common question did not involve the new film that stars Firth, Rupert Everett and Tom Wilkinson, among others.

He was asked most about Mr. Darcy.

"Some people do it with irony and humor. Some people do it earnestly. Some people are ashamed of having to ask the question," Firth said in the Washington Post. "And every so often there will be a journalist from Swaziland who doesn't know anything about it -- wonderful."

Firth says it's no coincidence that his films are about English people.

"For obvious reasons I tend to do films about English people, and one of the defining features of English people -- at least in the mythology we have of English people -- is emotional repression," he said. "I do think that very often what is not revealed is more interesting than what is revealed explicitly."