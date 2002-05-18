DRIVER WHO HIT TEENS HAD PRIOR ALCOHOL COUNTS

When Rory O'Connor steps in front of a judge Thursday to be sentenced for an alcohol-related collision that killed three Amherst teenagers, it will be the fourth time he has had to answer in court for drinking and driving.

In 1982, Kenmore police charged O'Connor with driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of a lesser charge -- driving while ability impaired -- fined $250 and ordered to attend driver education classes.

Five years before that, in a Michigan courtroom, he pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, according to law enforcement officials who say he was fined.

In 1979, he also was arrested on an alcohol-related driving charge in Michigan, but authorities say court sentencing records in that case are not readily available.

In the most recent incident that killed the three teens, O'Connor has pleaded guilty as charged to a misdemeanor charge of driving while ability impaired. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Attorney Michael S. Taheri, who represents O'Connor, says his client would like to discuss those past incidents but cannot at this time because of anticipated civil lawsuits stemming from the March accident.

Police and prosecutors who investigated the Amherst tragedy say that, though O'Connor, 53, had a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent, the collision was caused by the teens, who tried to cross seven lanes of traffic, late at night, without benefit of a traffic light or crosswalks.

But those most affected by the Amherst tragedy say that whatever sentence O'Connor receives, it does not fit this latest crime.

"To find out that the penalty being paid by Mr. O'Connor in this case is the very same slap on the wrist he received on three prior occasions, we can't help but wonder, had a more appropriate approach been taken, we may still have the boys with us today," said Mark Cohen, whose 15-year-old son, Brandon, was killed in the March 8 accident.

Jeri Jaeger Van Valin, whose 15-year-old son, Bob, was with the three teens when they were struck on Transit Road, wonders "what kind of message" a light sentence would "send to our children." And she blames prosecutors.

"We try to teach our children to be responsible for their behavior, and here is an adult who refuses to take responsibility for his drinking behavior," she said.

Erie County District Attorney Frank J. Clark says his hands are tied because O'Connor's prior convictions occurred more than 10 years ago and no longer have any legal bearing on the charge of driving while ability impaired to which O'Connor pleaded guilty last month.

"I was aware of those convictions, but it wasn't a relevant consideration because, as a matter of law, they took place more than 10 years ago," Clark said. "We charged him with the highest count that we could, and we offered no plea deal."

O'Connor had a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent the night of the accident, according to state troopers. To be charged with driving while intoxicated, a motorist must have a blood alcohol content of at least 0.10 percent.

He hit Brandon, Srinath Chilakamarri, 15, and Alvin Ricks, 16, with his 2000 Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle as they started across the seven lanes of Transit Road at about 11 p.m.

The collision occurred just south of the Sheridan Drive overpass, in a dark area where the road dips and is not marked for pedestrian crossing.

Clark said police investigators found no

other aggravating circumstances, such as speeding or reckless driving, that would have allowed him to increase the severity of the charge.

The families and friends of the dead youths remain bitter.

"Both Ellen and I have been searching for answers as to why Brandon would have been taken from us. We just have a sense of profound unfairness," Mark Cohen said of himself and his son's mother, Ellen Kongesor. "I can only say we now are not only questioning our spiritual lives, but our system of justice."

William A. Long Jr., the attorney representing Brandon's parents, said the family has sent a letter to Clarence Town Justice Robert Sillars, asking the judge to impose the strongest possible sentence allowable on O'Connor.

"We just hope the judge looks at the totality of these circumstances and gives a sentence that's both fair in the eyes of the law and the eyes of those families who have lost their children," Long said.

Attorney Stephen C. Ciocca, who represents the Chilakamarri family, thinks the case is moving too swiftly to a conclusion.

"The DA's office really rushed this case through. They have a gentleman with three prior alcohol-related convictions, and according to a statement from O'Connor's wife, he had consumed four glasses of wine the night of the accident, and yet they don't investigate any further," Ciocca said. "A grand jury should have been impaneled to let the public look at the factors surrounding this terrible accident."

Clark says that before Ciocca "makes wild statements like that, he should read the applicable case law that sets forth what can and cannot be charged in cases like this."

The DA added: "I feel just as badly as anybody else does over this terrible tragedy, but I can't be ruled by emotion and must be ruled by the applicable law that governs circumstances such as this."

Richard S. Juda Jr., the lawyer representing the Ricks family, said he believes the fatal accident could have been avoided.

"The fact that O'Connor has priors, I think, is reflective of his basic disregard for vehicle and traffic laws and that you shouldn't drink," Juda said. "Had the guy not been drinking, our belief is the accident wouldn't have happened."

Jeri Jaeger Van Valin says society must stop this type of tragedy from repeating itself.

"The bottom line is, we can do nothing to bring back Alvin, Brandon and Srinath, our dear, dear lost friends, but we can keep this man from doing it again by putting through to him that he is responsible," she said.

