LAYOFFS WILL HURT POLICE RESPONSE TIME

As a civilian Buffalo police dispatcher, I am not a member of the Police Benevolent Association, but I am a concerned city resident and taxpayer. In my opinion, the dispatch center is the best place to witness the reality of police services in Buffalo.

Police layoffs are pending, yet already I have had to deny police officers lunch, sometimes for the second time in one day, after they've been working nonstop for seven or eight hours because there are no cars to send on calls.

I am the one who decides which call is most important and who gets the quickest response. Do I send the only available car to the mom who just heard shots fired outside her house where her children were playing, or to the child who has been sexually abused, or to the store owner who is being held up, or to the elderly woman who was assaulted and had her purse snatched?

Who am I to make these decisions? Sometimes I can't decide because I have no car available to send to any of them. These decisions wouldn't have to be made if there were enough police officers on the street. Right now there are not. What kind of service will the citizens of Buffalo receive when police officers are laid off?

A dispatcher can have 20 or more calls waiting to be sent out at one time and no car to send. By the time a car becomes available, higher priority calls may have come in and the other calls get moved down the list. So when someone's house alarm goes off and I send a car 90 minutes later, it's not the police officers' fault that the house has been burglarized and the suspect got away. There just wasn't a car to send.

Each and every call is important. We all do our best, but we can't give what we don't have. The officers and dispatchers are not the ones to be criticized for poor response time.

I apologize in advance to the citizens of Buffalo for the very poor response time they will experience when police officers are laid off.

DEBBIE DRAZAZGA

Buffalo