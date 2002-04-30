The Buffalo Sabres are swimming in a sea of young goaltending talent. It wouldn't be a stretch to say they possess the most promising corps in hockey.

Martin Biron. Mika Noronen. Ryan Miller.

All are young and appear to have the potential for greatness. Yet none of them is under contract.

Biron and Noronen are restricted free agents. Miller, the college prodigy, is expected to return for his senior season at Michigan State.

The Sabres must also decide whether to act on another goalie prospect. They will lose the rights to Ghyslain Rousseau, a fourth-round draft pick in 2000, if they can't sign him by June 1.

Backup Bob Essensa has retired, leaving minor league journeyman Tom Askey as the only goalie under contract in the Sabres' system. Askey, a Tonawanda native, just spent his second season in Rochester.

Sabres General Manager Darcy Regier likely will spend a significant portion of his summer negotiating goalie contracts.

Whatever happens this offseason, Regier's moves could have more impact on the Sabres' goaltending future than his decision to trade Dominik Hasek a year ago. That may sound melodramatic but it shouldn't, especially considering the fact Regier will be faced with the task of signing two blossoming goalies with legitimate No. 1 ability.

How long will their contracts be? How much more will Biron make than Noronen? The terms of their deals will indicate the long-term standing of each within the organization.

And then where does Miller fit in? He certainly will be watching closely this summer for some clues.

"Every goalie in the system's contract is up," Miller said. "I'm aware of the situation. They have a lot of decisions to make."

When Biron retires, he probably will look back on this contract as the most significant of his career. It will be the first he signs as a bona fide No. 1 goalie. It will provide his first chance to cash in.

He has added leverage this summer because he holds salary arbitration rights. If the Sabres aren't willing to offer him the financial package he wants, his stats make arbitration an attractive option.

Biron was second in the NHL in games played by a goalie with 72, tying a club record. He went 31-28-10 with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

"I don't want to say too much because I haven't really thought about what I'm going to go for," Biron said. "But if it comes down to (arbitration), then I can go for it and not be stuck in my corner like I was last time."

Biron made $750,000 this season. It was the second and final year of a deal he signed after missing the first month of the 2000-01 season in a contract dispute. He didn't have arbitration rights then.

"I was there once," Biron said. "I battled. I went to the line. I took a big hit, and this time around I'm still going to go to war.

"But I know how it was. I know how to handle it a little better. That experience two years ago will benefit me this summer."

Noronen, because of his age (he turns 23 in June), doesn't hold arbitration rights. But he does have some leverage. The two-time Hockey News minor league prospect of the year has said multiple times that if the Sabres don't make a commitment to him - both financially and with increased playing time in Buffalo - he would play in Europe.

Regier is optimistic deals can be consummated with Biron and Noronen well before the 2002-03 season starts. Regier and coach Lindy Ruff fancy the idea of having both goalies in Buffalo next season. They want to ease Biron's workload and give Noronen a more substantial role.

"Certainly there's room for two goalies," Regier said. "I don't think there's an issue with respect to Mika and how good he can be. It's getting the experience, getting the opportunity to play more games, which will be needed for him to make the next step."

Regier also is comfortable with Miller staying in college. Miller will play for the United States in the World Hockey Championships, which have begun in Germany and will finish May 11 in Sweden.

Miller has considered turning pro a year early, but the notion doesn't seem entirely appealing to him.

"My game has continually progressed," Miller said, "and if they think it's ready for the next level and are willing to put me in a position better than Michigan State I would consider it.

"But Michigan State's going to be hard to beat. I'm comfortable here. It's a lot of fun, and there's a lot of comradery on the team. A lot of things here are hard to replace."

In addition to Rousseau, the Sabres must sign three other 2000 draft picks by June 1: defenseman Gerard Dicaire (second round), forward Paul Gaustad (seventh) and right wing Sean McMorrow (eighth).

Rousseau went 31-21-7 with a 3.13 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage for Baie-Comeau of the QMJHL.

Dicaire is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and possesses offensive skill. He recorded six goals and 46 assists in 66 games for the Kootenay Ice of the Western Hockey League this season. In 2000-01 he registered 15 goals and 36 assists in 69 games for the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds.

Gaustad played center for the WHL's Portland Winter Hawks, but he can also play the wing. The 6-4, 200 pounder had 36 goals and 44 assists in 72 games this season.

McMorrow's stats speak volumes on the type of player he is. The 6-4, 220-pounder played for six different teams in his junior career but didn't score a goal until his final stop. In 176 games he had six goals and eight assists with 443 penalty minutes.

The Sabres have until June 30 to exercise their options on defenseman Jay McKee and center Curtis Brown. Both players are working on nearly identical contracts and would make a base salary of $1,533,333 next season.

Regier was asked if any players within the organization are untouchable when it comes to trades.

"Untouchable? That's just about close to the word "never,' which is a bad word," Regier replied. "I can't think of any right now. For me to say that there's someone untouchable becomes very limiting."

SABRES GOALIES AT A GLANCE

STATUS

Martin Biron: Restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Mika Noronen: Restricted free agent without arbitration rights.

Bob Essensa: Unrestricted free agent. Retired.

Tom Askey: Signed for the next two seasons.

Ghyslain Rousseau: Sabres must sign him by June 1 or lose his rights. Would then be placed in the 2002 draft pool.

Ryan Miller: Has one year of college eligibility remaining. Expected to return to Michigan State for his senior season.

STATS

Martin Biron (Buffalo): 31-28-10, 2.22 GAA, .915 save percentage, 4 SHO

Mika Noronen (Buffalo): 4-3-1, 2.66 GAA, .894 save percentage, 0 SHO (Rochester) 16-17-12, 2.50 GAA, .901 save percentage, 3 SHO

Bob Essensa (Buffalo): 0-5-0, 2.91 GAA, .850 save percentage, 0 SHO

Tom Askey (Rochester): 16-15-3, 2.52 GAA, .901 save percentage, 3 SHO

Ghyslain Rousseau (Baie-Comeau): 31-21-7, 3.13 GAA, .898 save percentage, 4 SHO

Ryan Miller (Michigan State): 26-9-5, 1.77 GAA, .936 save percentage, 8 SHO.

