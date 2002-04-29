LONG LAYOFF DOESN'T SLOW KERWIN AND STEVENS AT RANSOMVILLE

Despite not driving in weekly stock car competition for the last few seasons, Scott Kerwin and Brian Stevens rode to Victory Lane in season-opening races Friday at Ransomville Speedway.

Also, Doug Ricotta won an exciting victory over Jerry Bentley in the 20-lap Super Stock season opener Saturday at Genesee Speedway.

Kerwin started from the pole after winning his heat and led every lap of the caution-free 20-lap DIRT Pro Stock feature. Stevens scored a narrow victory in the DIRT 358 Modified 30-lap nightcap.

Kerwin already has had a memorable 2002 campaign. Earlier this month, he was triumphant in the first-ever DIRT Pro Stock race at "The Dirt Track" at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte. He led all 20 laps after starting from the pole as a result of turning the fastest lap in time trials.

"It was awesome," said Kerwin. "At first we were not even going to go, and then my car owner said, 'Let's go racing -- it's Charlotte.' It was a prestigious race to win. We took our brand new car off the trailer, and we were fast in practice, time trials and the race."

Kerwin has had his share of success at Ransomville. He is a former Bomber (now DIRT Pro Stock) champion, and his most recent titles occurred when he won three consecutive DIRT Sportsman titles in 1990, '91, '92. He later moved to the DIRT Modifieds, winning two features.

"I did not race the last three years," said Kerwin, who turns 39 Tuesday. "We had two little girls, and racing is so expensive. I drove a few races last year for Dave Stolzenburg. Then car owner John Cocco, who I've known for years, asked me if I would drive for him this season. I said OK as long as he has the money to do it."

Stevens has had an on-again, off-again driving career over the last decade. He drove just a handful of races last year but proved he is not a rusty driver as he held off Todd Burley, Vic Coffey, Danny Johnson and Pete Bicknell to score the win Friday.

As he exited the car in Victory Lane, Stevens' face was grimaced in pain from a back injury suffered earlier in the week. He could barely move.

"I hurt myself playing golf," said Stevens. "This past Wednesday, I could hardly walk. I have been going to the doctor three times a day. I'll be better. You don't feel the pain when you're busy in the race car. You die after, however, as I'm finding out right now."

Stevens last won at Ransomville in 1999. Other Ransomville winners Friday were Kevin Wills, DIRT Sportsman; Cory Sawyer and Don Barnes, Street Stocks.

Saturday at Genesee, a caution flag waved with just two laps remaining in the Super Stock feature, allowing the field to bunch up for the restart. As the green flag flew, Ricotta found himself leading, but Bentley was in hot pursuit.

As the pair exited Turn Four and was approaching the checkered flag, Bentley was pushing on the back bumper of Ricotta. Ricotta's car slid partially sideways, but he controlled his car as it crossed the line first. To Bentley's credit, he did lift off the accelerator in time to avoid spinning out the leader. He maintained the excitement without sparking a controversy.

Ricotta has placed second in the season points battle at Genesee the last four years and hopes that his fast jump this season will lead to a championship.

"Even though I've never won the championship here I've led in the points several times," said Ricotta, who won the 2000 Freedom Raceway title. "I never got the job done and sometimes lost the championship by only a couple of points or so. Maybe this will be the year."

Bentley's fine run in the feature appeared improbable after he hit the front stretch wall at the conclusion of his heat. He was towed to the pits.

"It wasn't too bad," said Bentley of the damage. "We had enough parts to fix it. It was fairly simple.

"He (Ricotta) knew I was there in the feature. He saw me the lap before go high, so on the last lap he took that lane away, and I let him know with the nose of my car that I was there."

In other Genesee results, George Bosse won the caution-plagued DIRT Sportsman main event. Dave Schulz buried the DIRT Pro Stock field, winning by more than a full straightaway. Brian Norton emerged victorious after a side-by side battle with Frank Guererri Jr. Kevin Pangrazio held off Don Newton for the Street Stock honors.

Lancaster Motorsports Park has scheduled a stock car practice for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

