GAMEZ USES TWO STRAIGHT 67S TO TAKE OVER LEAD

Robert Gamez was sitting on his couch the last few weeks listening to Phil Mickelson talk about playing aggressively. The struggling golfer took it to heart.

Gamez, who won twice on the PGA Tour in 1990 to earn rookie of the year honors but hasn't had a top-10 finish in five years, shot his second straight 67 Friday and shared the 36-hole lead at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic with Mark Calcavecchia.

The 33-year-old Gamez made the field at Forest Oaks Country Club as the seventh alternate and he's tied for 201st on the tour money list with $9,190 in three events.

But Gamez is at 10-under-par after carding birdies on Nos. 13-16 and then saving par on 17 by holing a 30-foot putt for his second straight 5-under round.

He won his first tour event 12 years ago -- beating Calcavecchia by four shots -- and averaged three top-10 finishes in his first eight seasons. However, he hasn't had one since getting into a car accident in 1998 and losing his confidence.

"I said this week that I was going to come out and fire at it and see what happened," Gamez said. "That's the way I've always played in junior golf and college golf and the first four or five years out here.

"Yeah, I've shot a lot of high scores, but I also shot a lot of low ones, and somewhere along the line I've lost a little bit of my confidence and I didn't know if I could play (aggressively) any more. Now, that I'm starting to hit it better I can go ahead and be aggressive again. It has paid off the last few days."

Gamez, who needed just 24 putts Friday, had a stretch on tour last year where he didn't break 70 for six months.

"I'm going to be nervous, I was nervous on the last few holes coming in today," Gamez said when asked about the weekend. "But it's a good nervous. It's good to have those butterflies. I haven't had those in a long time."

Gamez and Calcavecchia, who followed his first-round 65 with a 69, were one shot ahead of Phil Tataurangi and Rocco Mediate, who both shot 67, going into today's third round (4 p.m., Ch. 4).

John Huston was three shots behind the co-leaders after a 66.

Mediate said he wouldn't be surprised to see Gamez win despite his recent struggles.

"Robert has always been good, he just didn't know it," Mediate said. "Whatever it was in 1990 that was in there, it's still in there. He's got to figure a way to get it out. It looks like he's figured that out this week. This guy was all-world in 1990."

Thorpe tied for top spot in Senior major

SUPERSTITION MOUNTAIN, Ariz. -- Bob Gilder, Bob Eastwood and Jim Thorpe shared the lead in the Countrywide Tradition as gusty wind turned what had been a been a predictable course into a guessing game.

Eastwood (66), Gilder (68), Thorpe (70) were at 7-under 137 going into today's third round (4 p.m., Ch. 7) in the first major of the year on the Senior PGA Tour. Tour rookie Fuzzy Zoeller (70) was one shot back at 138.

Seventy was a good score, considering the conditions, Thorpe said. "I think today's round went as good as yesterday," he said. "With the wind condition, the golf course played very hard. Even when we did put the ball on the fairway, we had a hard time getting it close to the pin."

First-round leader Allen Doyle, who began the day at 66, played the back nine first and had birdies on Nos. 10 and 14 to go to 8 under. But he had four bogeys the rest of the way to finish at 74 for the day and 140 for the tournament, three shots off the lead.

Jack Nicklaus, in his first tournament other than this year's Senior Skins Game since last July, shot a 71 and was even at 144.

Garcia perched atop board in Canary Islands

LAS PALMAS, Canary Islands -- Sergio Garcia shot a 4-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead in the Spanish Open. Garcia, seeking his first pro victory in Spain, had five birdies in windy conditions for a two-round total of 9-under 135.

England's Greg Owen was a stroke back and U.S. Open champ Retief Goosen shot a second straight 73.