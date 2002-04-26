NEIGHBORS SEEN AS VITAL TO MUIR WOODS PROSPECTS

Ciminelli Development Co. officials laid out details of their proposed 326-acre Muir Woods Development on Thursday for the Amherst Planning Board, and it was agreed that the challenge might be in gaining the confidence of people who live nearby.

"They're going to be worried about traffic. They're going to be worried about home depreciation," Planning Board member Joseph Testa said after Thursday's presentation.

"If you make a strictly commercial presentation, you'll lose (the neighboring residents)," Testa told Ciminelli Vice President David Chiazza.

During a special work session, Chiazza told town officials that the company had mailed out invitations to 800 households in the town's northwest corridor near the proposed Muir Woods site.

Residents are invited to attend one of eight presentations on the project next week in the University Inn & Conference Center, 2402 North Forest Road.

"We've gotten back only 60 reservations so far," Chiazza said.

The proposed $180 million project tentatively includes the construction of 1.5 million square feet of office space that will be intertwined with nature trails, wetlands, woods and a lake.

In addition, Ciminelli plans to develop 360,000 square feet of residential space and 250,000 square feet of mixed-use space that will include a combination of apartments, townhouses, restaurants and shops.

Among its primary aims is to attract more business to the region, Chiazza said.

"The region must continue to offer a menu of locations for businesses to consider," he said.

The Muir Woods project, Chiazza added, will complement existing regional developments, such as Ciminelli's Centerpointe Corporate Park on Essjay Road in Amherst and proposed projects such as the Union Ship Canal Redevelopment in South Buffalo, and thus create a critical mass.

"We want our competitors, as well as ourselves, creating really good, contemporary, raise-the-bar type environments to give the region more to sell outside the region to attract business," Chiazza said.

Even though some Town Board members attended Thursday's presentation, Ciminelli will make its presentation to other lawmakers, including Supervisor Susan J. Grelick, next week. Grelick said the proposal is going to have to be weighed carefully.

"Any proposed project of this scope requires diligent consideration to ensure that neighborhoods are shielded from any negative impact," Grelick said Thursday.

Council Member Jane S. Woodward said the Muir Woods project may be just the shot in the arm the area needs.

"We need all the help we can get. If it's going to be attractive to business, boost jobs and increase the tax base, then I'm all for it," Woodward said.

Deputy Supervisor Michael G. McGuire, who attended Thursday's presentation, agreed.

"The potential is really outstanding. I think it will be an asset to the whole area," McGuire said.

Council Member Shelly Schratz said addressing the concerns of residents such as those in nearby Bucyrus Heights will be critical to the project's success.

"It's important that Ciminelli embrace the residents and the residents embrace Ciminelli before this plan can be put together," Schratz said. "This should not become a political nightmare."

