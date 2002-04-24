MORE STARS AND BOATS
Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys will sing the national anthem before the debut of his new powerboat at the American Power Boat Association Super Vee race.
The 22-year-old will be at the race Sunday for the debut of Nick Carter Racing. Carter is entering his new 43-foot offshore racing powerboat.
Carter has asked his father, Bob Carter, to pilot the powerboat.
The race along the beach features a 4-mile course.
"It's going to be a little difficult getting respect, because I am an entertainer," Carter told The News-Journal of Daytona Beach. "But we're going out there to win, not just to show off."
