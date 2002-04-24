CH. 2 PROMOTES BAZI KANANI TO KEY ANCHOR POST

Talk about meteoric rises. About a month after she made her impressive debut as WGRZ-TV's new weekend anchor, Bazi Kanani has been promoted to the 5 p.m. weekday shift alongside Scott Levin.

She replaces Carol Kaplan tonight, the night before the start of the May ratings period (yes, it actually starts in April).

Kaplan, who has been an anchor at Channel 2 for about 11 years, will concentrate on reporting.

Kanani, who arrived from Lansing, Mich., was so impressive in her debut that I wrote that my first thought was "she won't be here long."

Apparently, Channel 2 General Manager Darryll J. Green was just as impressed by Kanani, who will have more reason to stay after such a quick promotion.

"I've just been so impressed with her work and she has a bright future," said Green. "The response has been very favorable."

"With Carol," added Green, "she's a great reporter. This is a way for us to use her strength. She'll have more time for in-depth reporting and investigative reports. If we can shore up our reporting, it's a good situation. It's a win-win situation."

During the May sweeps, reporter Ron Plants will take Kanani's weekend anchor spot. Then it will be the mission of the station's new news director to find a permanent replacement.

Green announced that Ellen M. Crooke, a news director at WNDU-TV in South Bend, Ind., for the past nine years, will be the station's new news director. She replaces Randal Stanley, who left in February for a new job in Cleveland.

Finally, two of Buffalo's veteran television reporters were rewarded over the weekend with state Emmy awards for excellence.

Channel 2's Rich Kellman and veteran photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke won an Emmy for religious programming for a story about a ninth-grader, Christopher Ziemba, who composed a powerful piece of music after being touched by a visit to a World War II concentration camp.

Channel 4's Rich Newberg won two Emmys (the second one for writing) and photojournalist Tom Vetter and News Director Chris Musial one each for the documentary, "Loss of Innocence," on the life of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

e-mail: apergament@buffnews.com