LEARN ABOUT BRAILLE

The American Foundation for the Blind is letting its Braille Bug loose on the Internet.

The Braille Bug, an animated ladybug with six dots of the Braille cell on her back, greets children, both sighted and visually impaired, to the new interactive channel on the AFB's Web site (http://www.afb.org/braillebug/). She also helps them understand the "code" of Braille.

Children can type in any word and see it on their screen in simulated Braille, play trivia or word jumble games and they can send messages to each other in simulated Braille.