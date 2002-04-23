ELIA PROMOTES TWO OFFICERS

Two police officers were promoted Monday to lieutenant and captain by Mayor Irene J. Elia, acting Police Superintendent John P. DeMarco said.

Lt. David LeGault, commander of the highly touted Roving Anti-Crime Unit for three years, was made a captain, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of Capt. James A. Gray in February, DeMarco said.

Officer Angela Dobrasz was promoted to lieutenant, becoming only the second woman in departmental history to reach that rank.

Lt. Laurel Sheehan, who has been with the department for 20 years, was the first woman to be made a lieutenant when Thomas Zwelling was police chief in the mid-1990s.

Dobrasz, an 11-year department veteran, fills a vacancy caused by LeGault's promotion, DeMarco said.

Both were selected from the top of the city civil service list for those posts.

LeGault will be assigned to the administrative captain's slot to help DeMarco run police operations. That job was left open when Capt. Ernest C. Palmer became relief captain in the Road Patrol Division in March, a job he bid on.

DeMarco said having LeGault in the office will help him immensely since he had no one to assist him in overseeing police operations after Palmer went to his new post.

For the past five months, DeMarco not only has been doing his work as deputy police superintendent, but also has been filling in for Superintendent Christopher J. Carlin, who was activated by the U.S. Air Force in the fall to help in the war against terrorism.

Carlin, visiting here late last week, said he is not sure when the Air Force will allow him to return to his civilian duties.

Dobrasz will be leaving her post as a resource officer at Niagara Falls High School and is being assigned to the Road Patrol Division's midnight shift.

Dobrasz, a former road patrol and public relations officer, has been assigned to the high school since it opened two years ago.

Although they are taking on their new responsibilities immediately, LeGault and Dobrasz will be installed to their new posts by Elia during a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. May 3 in City Hall, DeMarco said.

e-mail: pwestmoore@buffnews.com