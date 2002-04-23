CYBER BRIEFS

Microsoft using Bluetooth technology

SEATTLE (AP) -- Microsoft Corp. plans by year's end to start selling keyboards and computer mice that use the Bluetooth wireless technology, a major step toward its adoption as a standard.

Bill Gates, Microsoft's chairman and chief software architect, also announced last week that several companies are using its Mira technology, demonstrated earlier this year, to make wireless touch-screen monitors for Windows XP. They are expected to be available by year's end.

"The PC will be used for a wide range of things it's never been used used for in the past," Gates said at the company's 11th annual Windows Hardware Engineering Conference in Seattle. "It's revolutionary, the range of things you'll be able to do with it."

The keyboards and mice will work up to 30 feet away from a computer with a plug-in Bluetooth adapter. Next month, Microsoft expects to release a software development kit that will help other companies create Bluetooth-compatible devices for its latest operating system, Windows XP.

Online shopping: It's a guy thing

A new survey from AT&T Broadband indicates that male Internet users in the United States are embracing online shopping as never before. Fifty-eight percent of male survey participants expressed an interest in shopping online, compared with 42 percent of women. And although women may be more reluctant to shop online, the survey found that more women than men are interested in playing games online: 51 percent compared with 49 percent of men.

Search robots 1, Google 0

NEW YORK (AP) -- Google cut off access to dozens of innocent Comcast subscribers earlier this month out of frustration with performance-draining automated search robots.

Comcast officials say fewer than a hundred subscribers were affected, and full access was restored within a few hours.

Nevertheless, the incident highlights Google's growing concerns over automated requests and the lack of precise response tools in its arsenal.

Like many other highly trafficked sites, Google bans the use of software robots that automatically retrieve information from its search engines.

The company believes such requests can tax its resources and "can slow Google's performance for the millions and millions of consumers who use it every day," Google said in a statement.

Google refused to comment on the Comcast case or on specific blocking techniques. But one of the most common methods involves blacklisting a range of Internet addresses from which trouble originates.

This time, innocent Comcast cable modem customers were caught in the sweep.

Xbox prices cut to compete with rivals

SEATTLE (AP) -- Microsoft is cutting the price of its new Xbox video game system by about a third to compete with Sony's PlayStation2 in Europe and Australia, where sales have been sluggish since the Xbox debuted five weeks ago.

Effective April 26, Microsoft is cutting the price from $434 to $289 in Great Britain, $426 to $266 in the rest of Europe and $350 to $215 in Australia, the company said Thursday.

The new prices will match those of the PlayStation2 in Europe, while the Xbox's price in Australia will be about $75 cheaper than PlayStation2's.

Microsoft doesn't plan to change the price in the United States, where Xbox sells for $299, the same as the PlayStation2. Xbox debuted in the United States in November.

Anyone who bought an Xbox at the higher price in affected countries will be eligible for a "special thank-you package," Microsoft said in a news release. The packages will differ by country but could include free or discounted software or computer gadgets.

Religious sites busy during Easter

Internet users in the United States flocked to religion and spirituality Web sites during Easter, according to the latest figures from Nielsen/NetRatings.

Traffic to leading religion and spirituality sites totaled nearly 1.2 million unique visitors for the week ending March 24.

The most popular religious Web site was DaySpring Greeting Cards, an online Christian greeting card site, that saw traffic increase by 131 percent to nearly 188,000 unique visitors, compared with the previous week. Christian Book Distributors was the second most popular religious site, followed by Crosswalk.com, Gospel.com and Intellectual Reserve.

