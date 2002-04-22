COST-CUTTING PLAN TEAMS UNIONS, MANAGEMENT

When public employees in Connecticut teamed up with managers to plot strategies for reducing on-the-job injuries, the state saved $5 million in the first year.

Indianapolis reduced vehicle repair costs by 25 percent and grievances by 90 percent the first year after it created labor-management problem-solving teams.

Los Angeles cut costs in its sanitation division without sending out a single pink slip.

And in Portland, Maine, a community ballpark was built for millions of dollars less than original estimates after employees and administrators found new ways to save money.

As Buffalo continues its budget-balancing struggles, officials from the Cornell School of Industrial and Labor Relations -- with those successes elsewhere in mind -- think it's time to dust off an old idea that faltered in earlier City Hall eras.

Labor experts met Wednesday with seven Common Council members and leaders from two of the city's largest unions to push for the creation of employee involvement committees, also known as labor-management panels.

"This uses a labor-management tool to kick-start dramatic changes in the workplace," said Cornell Director Lou Jean Fleron. "It unleashes all the potential in the work force."

The idea behind these efforts is simple: No one knows better where cost-saving opportunities can be found than employees who are on the job every day.

While Buffalo experimented with labor-management committees when James D. Griffin was mayor and shortly after Anthony M. Masiello took office, some claimed those efforts were missing two ingredients: a total "buy-in" by all parties and a skilled third-party facilitator who helps resolve issues and implement cost-saving strategies.

The current crisis atmosphere could also be a powerful motivator for all sides to come together, officials said. While Cornell experts stressed that labor-management teams are not meant to replace collective bargaining, they said such collaborations can help to avoid lengthy arbitration battles by resolving issues early -- sometimes even before formal bargaining sessions begin.

A union official agreed. Russell J. Clemens, an international representative in New York for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said the model could be considered "preventive medicine" that helps avoid stalemates and spawns new ways to save money.

"We shouldn't be racing to the scene once a house is on fire," Clemens told the Council's Budget Committee, explaining that it's better to prevent the fire in the first place.

The unions representing city white- and blue-collar employees are encouraging city officials to exercise clauses in existing contracts that call for joint committees.

"I think it would make the budget process much smoother," said AFSCME Local 650 President Michael H. Hoffert. "It would end up saving time and money for the city."

But merely creating these panels won't solve the city's budget mess. AFSCME Local 264 President William D. McGuire, who represents blue-collar workers, stressed the importance of strengthing relationships between unions and administrators.

"The important part is to develop trust, which isn't there right now," McGuire said. "And we shouldn't be using these kind of things only during emergencies. Let's use them regularly."

Council members said they're eager to move forward with the plan, although they doubt the model can be implemented in time to have any impact on the spending plan that lawmakers will work on starting May 1. The Council wants Cornell to present a formal proposal that spells out the costs associated with hiring the school's officials as facilitators.

The Masiello administration said it has already been taking steps to include unions in budget talks and is willing to consider creating labor-management committees.

But no one is expecting the effort to provide immediate savings to a city that is facing an $8.9 million gap this fiscal year and a $20.7 million shortfall when the new fiscal year begins July 1. "This is a long-term solution," said Richard Lipsitz Jr., director of labor programs at Cornell. "This will not get you out of the problems you're facing in the next weeks or two months."

