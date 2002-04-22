BISONS, PHILLIPS BEAT SKYCHIEFS

Jason Phillips' first two starts for the Buffalo Bisons produced two wins and a 1.35 earned run average. His third outing, Tuesday at Ottawa, was a mess. So he worked hard for four days to make sure it didn't linger.

The work paid off. Phillips tossed a four-hitter -- and came within one out of a shutout -- as the Herd beat Syracuse, 3-1, Sunday in Dunn Tire Park.

Buffalo (9-8) has won a season-high four straight games and is above .500 for the first time.

A chilled crowd of about 1,500 (6,031 tickets were sold) saw Phillips work fast on a 37-degree day. The 6-foot-6 right-hander carried a two-hit shutout into the ninth before doubles by Orlando Hudson and Chad Mottola, the latter with two outs, produced Syracuse's lone run.

Phillips (3-1) struck out six, walked none and needed just 98 pitches to become the Herd's first three-game winner. Buffalo's first complete game this year took just 2 hours, 8 minutes.

"He was fantastic today," said pitching coach Carl Willis. "I don't think he can expect a lot more out of himself than that."

Phillips gave up five runs and walked five in 5 1/3 innings in Tuesday's 8-4 loss at Ottawa. In that start, Phillips had trouble with his delivery and began to work at a slower tempo because he was falling behind hitters.

Phillips was having more success with his curveball than fastball, so Willis worked with him during a side session in the bullpen Thursday in Rochester. The message: speed up the delivery slightly so there was a more consistent release point on his pitches.

"When my tempo slows down, I tend to start aiming the ball a little bit," Phillips said. "I pick too much at corners instead of trying to throw it over a half of the plate and let guys swing at it."

Willis said Phillips' pregame warm-ups began erratically but quickly improved.

"My perspective is that the day they pitch is their day," Willis said. "There's not a lot I can say to them when they're warming up. There's little keys you can mention, but they're the ones who go out and they know how they feel.

"Today, I didn't say a word to him during this game. He was doing fine by himself. I didn't want to screw him up."

Buffalo gave Phillips the only run he would need on Josh Bard's RBI double in the third and added two more in the seventh, one on Anthony Medrano's single, to take a 3-0 lead.

In the ninth, Hudson's one-out double (his third hit) gave Syracuse just its fifth baserunner. Gary Burnham grounded out, but Mottola's opposite-field double to right past the dive of Bruce Aven got Syracuse on the scoreboard.

Cleanup hitter Pedro Swann, batting .347, stepped to the plate, but manager Eric Wedge didn't flinch even though Chad Paronto was up in the bullpen.

"It was Jason's ballgame," Wedge said.

Phillips got behind, 2 and 1, before Swann grounded out to Zach Sorensen at second for the final out. It was Syracuse's 11th groundout.

"I really didn't think about the shutout a whole lot," Phillips said. "I just wanted the ninth to be like the previous eight innings and get them to swing at it by throwing first-pitch strikes."

Phillips benefited from several solid defensive plays, a daily occurrence during this winning streak.

"We would have liked to start off a little quicker, but we've battled to get to .500 and get over it," Phillips said. "That's a credit to all the guys in here for not giving up. . . . The way we've battled is a sign of a good team."

"We're slowly moving in the right direction," Wedge said. "We still have things we need to work on, but we're seeing individuals pushing the way we want to see."

Today's game was postponed due to cold and snow and will be played as part of a double-header Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

