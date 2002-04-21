WITH WIT, WHIMSY AND DRAMA, CHOREOGRAPHER BRINGS MUSIC TO LIFE

In my years of watching dance, I have seen far too many examples of movement subordinating music.

It's as if the choreographer's initial attraction to the music somehow gets distilled during the creative process. The steps may accommodate the melody, but they fail to squeeze the juice from the score.

Then there's the choreography of Bill T. Jones. In his rich program Saturday night, it was apparent he had studied his chosen compositions like a scholar and held them to his heart like a lover. From Beethoven to Brel, he listens with an ear for the unexpected and answers with wit, whimsy and drama. Nowhere was this more evident than in "Verbum," the first piece on the program, set to one of Beethoven's magnificent string quartets (the F major, Op. 135). The trip-and-fall playfulness of the opening sets the tone for a dance that's determined, at every turn, to challenge any traditional reading of Beethoven. Plucked violin strings meet quaking limbs. When a dancer pulls imaginary pistols from imaginary holsters, the late-classical period gets a taste of the wild, wild West.

Exceptional in this opening dance is the soloist Catherine Cabeen. Her strong and authoritative presence is almost as impressive as her liquid torso. Throughout the evening, Jones' 10 dancers displayed a mesmerizing combination of rubbery looseness and steely control.

The tension between the two made for plenty of thrilling moments in "Power/Full." Soloist Germaul Barnes covered the stage with the intensity of a man trying to exorcise his demons. When he shimmied, the movement became, literally, infectious. It was passed from one dancer to the next until everyone on stage was trembling.

Jones' romantic streak was revealed in "Some Songs" -- six of them, to be precise, by French crooner Jacques Brel. Levity seemed to be the dominant mood here: In "Matilde," four men playfully circled a woman, vying for her attention.

In "The Good God," the give-and-take between the two men became increasingly acrobatic, culminating with a satisfying fall into each other's arms.

Sadly, one dance -- "La Spectre de la Rose" -- was cut from the program, making the evening end far too early. Jones' dancers may have done all they could do; the audience was just warming up.

Saturday night in the Center for the Arts, University at Buffalo North Campus.