LYNX MANAGER TOOK LEIPER OF FAITH TO STAY IN EXPOS SYSTEM

Just when he thought he had a dream job, Tim Leiper had to endure an uncertain offseason unlike any in baseball history.

The former Bison now lives in Ottawa and was named manager of the Triple-A Lynx in January, continuing his rapid ascent in the Montreal Expos' organization. But the contraction rumors swirling around the Expos left Leiper in limbo.

"It was a rough winter," Leiper admitted when he visited Dunn Tire Park last week. "I was working the (Arizona) Fall League when the contraction stuff first came out after the World Series and when you're still working, it doesn't seem real. In the middle of November, you realized it was getting hairy.

"You're thinking, 'Gosh, you finally get things set up the way you want but something always throws a wrench in that.' It was unnerving."

Contraction of the Expos and Minnesota Twins fell through -- for now -- but Leiper then had to deal with the sale of the Expos as owner Jeffrey Loria took over the Florida Marlins and Major League Baseball gained control of the Montreal franchise. Loria took everyone with him to Florida, but Leiper and Ottawa pitching coach Randy St. Claire were the only on-field personnel to insist on staying with Montreal.

"I didn't want to go, plain and simple," Leiper said. "I've been around this organization five years, longer than most people. I wanted to stick this out and see what happens. I take pride in working here. I've had most of these players and I didn't want to go anywhere else.

"The people who now run the Marlins told us . . . if we stayed back, 'Major League Baseball is taking over the Expos and there's no way of knowing what will happen to you.' "

Leiper took that chance. He met his wife, Randa, when he was the hitting coach of the Lynx in 1999, and wanted to stay in Ottawa rather than take over the Marlins' Triple-A team in Calgary.

"It's great that I was able to be here but it was still much more of a baseball decision than a personal one," he said. "I believe in the things this organization has tried to do in developing players."

Leiper, 36, hit .327 in 75 games for the Bisons in 1993, and .264 in 114 games here in 1994. An ace utility player, Leiper won the team's inaugural Fremo Vallone Community Service Award in 1993 and was the '94 recipient of the Joe De Sa Most Inspirational Player Award.

His coaching career began with the Mets in 1996 and he first became a manager in 2000 at Vermont of the New York-Penn League. Last year, he led Class A Jupiter in the Florida State League.

Leiper said he notices a different attitude in the Expos organization this season.

"Spring training was awesome this year," he said. "Once we got on the field, all the negative contraction talk stopped. It was a much more pleasant atmosphere. In the last few years, it's been like, 'Let's try not to lose 100 games and not lose too much money.' "

Judging from the team's early-season success, Leiper may have Ottawa's best club since its 1995 Governors Cup champions. He said he's simply going to enjoy the season and not worry about what next year might bring.

"Look at me. I've signed 18 one-year contracts in my career as a player or coach so I never know about next year," he said. "We can't do anything about what's going to happen because it's out of our hands. But we can make this the best organization we can for at least this year."

Toledo not on Tribe's agenda

Close observers of the Cleveland Indians say the Tribe was never seriously considering moving its Triple-A franchise from Buffalo to the new Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio, especially with the Bisons spending the $200,000-plus necessary to build indoor pitchers' mounds and improve batting cages at Dunn Tire Park. The teams signed a four-year extension to their Player Development Contract earlier this month. It runs through 2006.

"Those affiliate relationships are based on how they treat your people," Tribe General Manager Mark Shapiro told Cleveland reporters. "Even if another ballpark was as good, no one could treat our people better than they have in Buffalo."

Bison alumni updates

Pitcher Jamie Walker, who threw the final six innings but took the loss in Buffalo's 19-inning Game Five IL semifinal loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last September, was called up by Detroit on Wednesday after opening the season in Toledo, where he had a 1.42 ERA. . . . Pitcher Travis Driskill (1997-99) has a 0.47 ERA in three starts for Rochester. He pitched a three-hit shutout Wednesday to beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 2-0. . . . First baseman Danny Peoples (2000-01) was released by the Mets in spring training after being acquired as part of the Roberto Alomar deal. Pitcher Mike Bascik (2000-01), also involved in that deal, opened the season in New York before being sent to Norfolk. . . . Outfielder Mark Budzinski (1999-2001) is at Triple-A Iowa in the Chicago Cubs chain.

