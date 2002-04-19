TOWN OKS NEW WATER DISTRICT

The Town of Ellicott will move forward with creating a new water district on Orchard Road and part of Southwestern Drive in West Ellicott.

The determination was made after 17 of 20 homeowners from that part of the town indicated at a hearing that they wanted to apply to use Jamestown water.

However, Town Supervisor Patrick Tyler said Thursday that even one of the three property owners who didn't say they wanted the service itself, would be happy if they could get it.

"I know one of the gentlemen who was against it (because he) had just recently had a new well drilled," noted Tyler. "He doesn't feel that he needs (the service), but, he's happy because there are going to be fire hydrants, and their fire protection costs are going to go down a little bit."

Of the 30 homeowners in that area of the town, he said all are on well water, and some of the wells aren't efficient, especially as ground elevation increases.

Initially, the town had estimated the cost per house to have the service from the Board of Public Utilities hooked up would be about $8,300. The latest estimate, however, is about $9,600.

"We still have to do the engineering study, and do the mapping of the project so we can get the actual, total footage," said Tyler. "That's not a firm number, but it's a very close approximation."

The supervisor said the main water line will come off Baker Street Extension, and north along Southwestern Drive to Orchard Road. Tyler added that he has spoken with Town of Busti officials about homes on the other side of Southwestern Drive being included.

Tyler said the Town Board will discuss the project further at its next meeting, and there would be a public hearing once plans are finalized.