DOMI THRIVES IN NEW ROLE AS GOAL SCORER

Tie Domi was shocked, to say the least. Earlier in the day, he and his Maple Leafs teammates had been sitting around, wondering about their injured teammates and speculating on the lines that coach Pat Quinn might employ for Thursday night's playoff opener against the New York Islanders.

Domi is a tough guy, a checker and a fighter. He figured he'd be on the line that was shadowing Alexei Yashin. But he knew something was amiss when he walked into the Toronto dressing room before the game and his teammates fell silent.

"I walked in and everybody was looking at me," Domi said after the Leafs defeated the Isles, 3-1, in the opener of their first-round Stanley Cup matchup. "I looked up at the blackboard and I was stunned."

Quinn had the lines inscribed on the board, and Domi wasn't on any checking line. He was on the top line, playing left wing for center Mats Sundin and Mikael Renberg.

Domi, on the top line in a playoff series? He hadn't scored a playoff goal since 1995, his first year with the Leafs. He'd scored nine in the regular season. His career high was 13. In his last playoff game, he'd been tossed out of the series for nearly decapitating New Jersey's Scott Niedermayer with an elbow last year.

But the playoffs have a way of producing unlikely heroes. Sure enough, it was Domi -- better-known in Buffalo as a longtime pugilistic foil of Rob Ray -- who played the hero in Game One of the Isles-Leafs series. Domi scored the winner, slapping the puck past Chris Osgood with 11:21 left to snap a 1-1 tie.

"I'm just doing my job, no matter who I play with," Domi said with a laugh. "I thought maybe I would have been checking Yashin's line, but when Gary (Roberts) and (Robert) Reichel weren't playing, we knew it would be something different. It was flattering, but whoever gets put in a position has to get the job done. We're all professionals."

Actually, Domi's professionalism was in question last spring when he leveled Niedermayer with a vicious elbow late in a second-round game. It got him suspended for the rest of that series -- which the Devils won -- and for the first eight games of this season.

"Sure, it's something you think about," said Domi, a 32-year-old native of Windsor, Ont. "Last year ended as a nightmare for me. Obviously, it was a long summer, thinking about how it ended. But I just want to be part of something here. I do my part. Any time I get a chance to play with Mats, I try to make the most of it."

Domi made the most of his 11:14 of ice time. He had six shots on goal, which was six more than Michael Peca managed.

The score was tied, 1-1, when defenseman Tomas Kaberle took a pass at the top of the slot, faked a shot and slid the puck to Domi on his left. Domi slapped the puck toward the far post, and it deflected off the skate of New York's Kip Miller and into the net.

"I just tried to put it at the net because I knew Mikael and Mats were there," Domi said. "We're just trying to get as many pucks as we can to the net. You look at the games (Wednesday) night. In Detroit, a kid threw the puck at the net and beat one of the best goalies (Dominik Hasek) in the world. In the Ottawa game, Philly threw a backhand at the net and it went in.

"So it's not always pretty goals that win. But they all count and that's all that matters."

Strange things seem to happen at this time of year. That's what makes the pursuit of the Cup so compelling. It pains me to say this, but we're only two days into the playoffs and it's hitting home how much we're missing. Two days are all it took to remind us how much fun hockey can be at this time of year, and what a bummer it is that the Sabres didn't get in.

Who'd have guessed that Dom would be the goat one night and Domi a hero the next? Who could have imagined that both No. 1 seeds, the Red Wings and Bruins, would lose their openers at home?

Maybe this will be the year they've been waiting so long for in Toronto. It's been 35 years since the Maple Leafs won their last Cup. Every spring, they enter the playoffs with high hopes. This year is no exception. With no clear favorite in the East, there's a sense that the Leafs could make it all the way to the finals.

They're nursing injuries too numerous to mention. The fact Domi played on the top line tells you how bad it is. But watching him score the winner, you sensed that something magical might be at work.

"Anyone can be the hero on a given night, especially in the playoffs," Domi said. "It's quite the honor to be the hero, but hopefully we'll have a lot of heroes this year."

e-mail: jsullivan@buffnews.com